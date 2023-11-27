EA FC 24 Michael Ballack Thunderstruck Icon SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

Thunderstruck’s hype continues with the legendary Michael Ballack joining EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Fans now have a fantastic opportunity to obtain this new special card. But first, here’s everything they need to know about the challenge.

Thunderstruck is the latest EA FC 24 Ultimate Team promo, which was launched to commemorate Black Friday. In this promo, the selected players from the current active roster and Icons in the game are provided with stats boosts. The Bayern Munich legend Michael Ballack is the latest to join the Thunderstruck.

About the Michael Ballack Thunderstruck Icon card

The base Ultimate Team card for the German central midfielder is an 87-rated Icon. As an Icon card with respectable stats, it is already an item that every fan wants their hands on. However, EA FC 24 fans can now obtain an even superior version of Ballack, the 88-rated Thunderstruck Icon.

Ballack has well-balanced stats with three Playstyles and one Playstyle Plus to excel in the midfield. Fans can also use him as a center-attacking midfielder. Moreover, being an Icon, players would have great chemistry with others on the eleven, and this card could have additional upgrades or new Playstyles as part of Thunderstruck.

How to obtain this Thunderstruck Icon in EA FC 24?

EA FC 24 is not making it easy for fans to obtain the Michael Ballack Thunderstruck Icon. To complete the Squad Building Challenge, they would need to complete six tasks. These tasks will require them to create multiple lineups while complying with certain recommendations.

Born Legend

There should be 11 Rare Bronze players in the lineup.

Rising Star

There should be 11 Rare Silver players in the lineup.

On a Loan

There should be 11 Gold players in the lineup.

Little Kaiser

There should be one German player in the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

League Finesse

There should be one Premier League player in the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

League Legend

There should be one Bundesliga player in the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 88.

Fans may have to spend more than 465,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to create the six required lineups. However, fans can reduce the amount by using untradeable and spare cards. If they run out of these required resources, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

EA FC 24 fans should work fast to obtain this Michael Ballack Thunderstruck Icon, as the SBC will be removed from the Ultimate Team after a while.