Samsung Apologizes to Valkyrae After Mistakenly Identifying Her and Blocking Her on Social Media

Samsung made a grave error recently as they misidentified Rachell “Valkyrae” Hoffstetter for a random person and simultaneously blocked her on X(Twitter) upon correction. For a brief context, Valkyrae is one of the most popular female live streamers in the world and the co-owner of 100 Thieves, a popular gaming organization.

Samsung, a South Korean multinational conglomerate recently organized the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in California. The event was held to unveil the new S24 series, their flagship smartphone series of 2024. Popular YouTube and streaming personalities, including Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson and Imane “Pokimane” Anys attended the event as special guests. However, when it came to promoting their event on Twitter(X), the company mistakenly posted a picture of a random person and tagged it as Valkyrae. Shortly after, Valkyare made sure to clarify that the person in the picture was not her. Rae was shocked by the mistake as she had not attended the event in person, She wrote, “Hey Samsung, that is not me lol.”

hey samsung, that is not me lol https://t.co/z7IVecC9AB — RAE (@Valkyrae) January 17, 2024

Samsung eventually deleted the original post but ended up blocking her without any reason. Rae disclosed the news to her fans that the multinational company had blocked her on X (Twitter). She also proceeded to share a screenshot from her mobile displaying, “Samsung blocked you, you are blocked from following Samsung and viewing Samsung’s posts.”

However, Samsung soon realized what they had done and apologized for the mistake. They wrote, “Hello. We sincerely apologize for the mistakes we made during the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. We would never block you on purpose. We will exercise greater caution to make sure these mistakes don’t happen again.”

Hello. We sincerely apologize for the mistakes we made during the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. We would never block you on purpose. We will exercise greater caution to make sure these mistakes don’t happen again. — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) January 19, 2024

Fans troll Samsung for not being able to take a joke

Valkyrae commented that she did not take offense at what Samsung did but took it in good humor. The streamer even addressed the incident on her official Twitter handle and wrote, “I thought it was funny relaxxxx.” Although the company had apologized for the situation explaining how they would never block her on purpose, Rae’s fans and fellow content creators began trolling Samsung for its response.



Sydney “Sydeon” Parker, a famed streamer and model asked Samsung how blocking Rae was their immediate solution. OTK’s Yung Jeff questioned how the company could get it wrong and thereafter block her for it. A fan shared the meaning of “sense of humor” and commented that Samsung needed to learn what is was. Similarly, Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker, a top-tier political commentator and online streamer stated that in his opinion, Samsung should send her free tech for the mistake.

free tech time imo — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) January 18, 2024

hey @samsung i think you need this pic.twitter.com/J9lKHvczQI — vic ! (@letoscult) January 18, 2024

We’d never block you❤️ — OnePlus (@oneplus) January 18, 2024

It was not only fellow content creators who had responded to the mistake. OnePlus Technology, a Chinese electronics manufacturer took advantage of the situation and played their business game. They commented, “We’d never block you” with a red heart emoji at the end. While another person asked the company to officially invite her to their future launch events.