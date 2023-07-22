Valorant Ascent guide: How to master the map situated in Italy

Ascent remains one of the most played core maps present in Valorant that features interactable doors. While that doesn’t seem much, however, it can lead to interesting gameplay when playing the shooter. Additionally, the map also got featured in the first cinematic trailer, which makes it iconic to many.

Valorant players find Ascent to be one of the most balanced maps on Valorant as it gives equal opportunities on both attack and defense. However, to make a perfect playout, early planning is surely needed as it can get complex at times due to the interactable doors. Experienced players are also quite acquainted with the map, thus new players do require a headstart.

The map features only two sites with one door on each, that can be used by attackers and defenders. To make the process simpler we have put together a detailed guide to walk you through this core map.

Valorant Ascent locations and callout guide

Valorant Ascent locations and callout guide

While Ascent has some quirks in its layout, it still is quite easy to learn in Valorant. There are only two sites that can be accessed through a narrow area and a common Mid access. It is suggested to learn crucial callouts which can help teams to learn enemy positions. Here are some of the most important callouts to remember for each site:

On A Site: Lion, A Main, Scaffolding, A Heaven, A Hell, Tree, Door, Generator, Catwalk, Balcony, and Tree.

On B Site: Shop, B Main, Switch, Bench, Market/Courtyard, Gelato, Anchor, and Boats/Boathouse.

About attacking on Ascent

There are two main sites that players will encounter when playing on Ascent, each can be accessed easily. However, it is important to chalk out an approach before committing to one. Additionally, it should be kept in mind, if an approach doesn’t work then players should be dynamic with their strategy.

How to attack A Site

When approaching the A Site on Ascent, players must take control of A Main and look out for lurks from Catwalk. The A Main grants the players a big entry area that Defenders will heavily guard. Thus, it is better if a player approached the site from Catwalk and clears Tree to push from two sides.

As always a smoke ability-based Agent would be nice to have in a roster as they can cut off the vision for the enemies to allow entry. Do not smoke the A Main entrance, as it will put you at a disadvantage. Instead smoke areas like the door, A Heaven, and the position between the Generator and the green box in the middle of the site. This will close off multiple angles from where opponents can swing.

Now, keep proceeding to the site while clearing corners and blind spots. Communicate with the team where you are looking, so that others can focus on rest. The site will surely have some players, so try to flush them out and hunt them. As mentioned before, if a player successfully pushes from Catwalk, then they can help with this process as well and catch opponents off guard.

Once site control is taken, instantly try to go for a Spike plant as it is important. The faster the Spike is planted, the less time the opponent has to deal with the situation. Moreover, also try to the Door present in the site to block other defenders who are rotating.

After the plant, try to protect the Spike by either staying in the site or staying outside A Main. However, pick the position according to the situation you’re in and play safe. The most common places defenders can come from are A Heaven and Tree. However, keep your guards up near A Main, as many try to lurk from there.

Where to plant Spike on A Site?

There are two best places to plant the Spike on the A Site of Ascent in Valorant. One on the left of the Generator entry, and another behind the Green Box parallel to A Main entry. If you’re under high pressure and need a safe spot to plant, pick the generator plant. If the site is safe, go for an open plant as mentioned above, and defend from outside.

How to attack B Site

There are multiple ways to proceed into B Site of the game, players can either push from B Main, Market, and Gelato. However, approaching the site requires good angle clearing and coordination to execute a strategy. Instead of using smoke Agents on this site, it is better to pick an Initiator for their intel-based abilities.

While some believe, going through B Main is enough to make a move into the site. However, that approach is wrong and other teammates to approach the site by clearing Mid and move in from Market. These Market players can look out for flanks and corner opponents together once the Spike is planted.

If the friendly player count is low, then is better to ask all the players to move into the site and defend from various angles. This allows more survivability for teammates and instills fear into opponents as they would wonder which angle to peek at.

Try to use the Boathouse and the boxes in the site as hiding spots once the spike is planted. These places will keep you away from the opponent’s vision, and give opportunities to catch them off-guard. However, keep this mind some of these places will be pre-fired at higher ranks, as they are common positions. Thus change them accordingly and spread out more to slow down opponent entry more.

How to plant Spike on B Site?

There is one spot in the B Site that gives a tremendous advantage to attackers when planting Spike. This spot is beside boxes that are in the middle of the site, parallel to the Boathouse. This position grants full cover to Spike Planter and proceed for a successful plant. For additional support, a player in Boathouse can distract opponents by pre-firing common positions and delaying their entry.

About defending on Ascent

Defending on Ascent is straightforward compared to attacking on the map. The main things players have to keep in mind are to play passively and waste the opponent’s time as much as possible. Additionally, players also have to keep a good map presence to get enough intel and hunt down opponents at the same time.

How to defend on A Site?

When focusing on playing A Site, keep at least three players around the area. One player will play near Door, another on Heaven, and the last near Tree. This gives enough coverage over the site and allows each of these players to go for a refrag if someone gets taken down. Alternatively, you can also ask the Heaven player to play in mid-site, to sandwich opponents entering from A Main.

This setup can use Agents of classes like Sentinel, Initiator, and Duelist. The Duelist can play near Tree, as they can peek from the boiler and keep surveillance on Mid or Well. If players move in from Boiler fast, then the player near Door can close it to earn some time for repositioning and allow other players to rotate back.

Keep active communication during the start of the game to figure out what opponents are planning to do. If a lot of noise is not made during starting, know that opponents are making a slow push on either A or B Sites. So the player on Trees can fast rotate to Gelato keeping two players on each side. Additionally, also ask the players to close both doors as it would force the opponents to make some noise.

How to retake A Site?

In case you end up losing control of A Site, retaking can be a complicated job as rotating from one place to the other will take a lot of time. Moreover, if the Door is closed on the Tree, break it fast and move to Heaven to confuse the enemies. You can also ask a teammate to go to Heaven, while another will push from Door to trap players in between the positions.

Players can also take a risky route by rotating from Catwalk and going towards A Main as a flank. This would take some time, however, it can catch opponents off-guard which can give a massive advantage. This tactic is not recommended if the player is the last one standing in the game. However, if that player is confident about eliminating everyone, then approaching from Tree or Heaven is the best choice.

How to defend on B Site?

The entire B Site can be held by two players if needed, however, it is best to keep at least three players to keep a more effective hold. One player has to play on Anchor, two can play from Market/Courtyard or Gelato. In case players feel more pressure is needed on A Site, then one player can quickly go to the other site via A Heaven.

This setup allows these players to have the best coverage on both Bench and B Main Door. If most opponents come from B Main, then players on Courtyard and Anchor can crossfire while another player can keep a watch on Benches. Alternatively, if maximum opponents push from Benches, then two players present nearby can take gun fights to slow them down, while the player near Anchor can close the door to temporarily stop the push if these players end up losing.

To avoid risking players, you can ask for surveillance from the Boiler player to anticipate pushes and fallbacks. In this way, none of the players will be lost who are playing near the Market if timed correctly.

How to retake B Site?

Retaking B Site is one of the hardest tasks Valorant players can get when playing on Ascent. There are multiple hiding spots that opponents can use and it is difficult to check every corner. It requires a lot of game sense to anticipate player mentality and where they can be hiding.

Where you’re approaching from also doesn’t matter because of multiple hiding spots in B Site. However, there are some places you must check before approaching for a retake. The small gap beside the Market door, Switch, and Courtyard stairs, are a few of the most used hiding spots by attackers. When on the site, look at every corner and Boathouse to hunt all the opponents who’ve infiltrated the B Site.

Best Valorant Agents to choose when playing on Ascent and Why

There are many Agents players can pick when playing on Ascent, however, it is mandatory to keep at least one Sentinel, Initiator, and Duelist. The rest two Agents can be picked depending on which ones have already been picked.

>Duelists

Yoru: The Agent isn’t picked much as a Duelist, however, he can be quite useful with his utilities both on attack and defense. The Agent can teleport from one place to another and use deception to his advantage.

Jett: For players who have good mechanical skills, Jett proves to be the best on any map, and the same applies to Ascent as well. She even has smokes in her inventory to block the enemy's peripheral vision.

Reyna: For quick entries, Reyna has all the abilities to be a ferocious Duelist. If you have good timing and aim, she should be the one you pick.

Reyna: For quick entries, Reyna has all the abilities to be a ferocious Duelist. If you have good timing and aim, she should be the one you pick.

>Initiator

Gekko: The new Agent is great on almost every map, and proves to be helpful for all. His Wingman ability can be used to plant or defuse the Spike, while he takes a gunfight.

Fade: Intel plays a big role when playing on Ascent, and Fade can easily earn that. Moreover, she can also blind or stun her enemies to give an advantage.

KAY/O: The robotic Agent can suppress opponent abilities with a press of a button. This can disorient opponent plans and earn intel on who’s coming into the site.

> Controller

Viper: Whether on attack or defense, Viper can close off the line of sights to earn friendlies a chance against their foes. Her poisonous abilities can also reduce the opponent’s health, making them easy prey.

Omen: The Agent can teleport from one position to another giving him a massive positional advantage. However, he can smoke and blind his enemies making him quite important on Ascent.

Astra: The cosmic-based Agent can be helpful in multiple ways and give friendlies support from anywhere on the map. From stunning, to smoking, or cutting the line of sight, Astra can do it all.

>Sentinel

Sage: The healer can build a wall to stop opponents or slow them down with her orbs. For controlling a site and pushing for an aggressive retake, Sage is surely the best.

Killjoy: As mentioned earlier, Intel plays a huge role when playing on Ascent. For this reason, Killjoy is a must-pick on this map for her arsenal of abilities.

Cypher: If you're not picking Killjoy, Cypher can be another intel-based Agent you can have in your roster. He can close line of sight, slow opponents with Tripwires, and lastly gather live intel.

Valorant tips to remember on Ascent

Play as passively as possible on defense. When on attack, try to be tactical with strategy.

Pick Agents thinking outcome on both sides and not just one.

Try to communicate as much as possible with the team, as it can help them decide on an approach.

Balance your economy and do not buy unnecessary items.

Take cover before taking gunfights, wide swinging on opponents means easy death.

Only close the doors on the map, when the opponent’s pressure gets overwhelming from one side.

That is all you need to learn about playing on Ascent in Valorant. If you liked this article, check other similar content by clicking here.