EA FC 24 Moussa Dembele Squad Foundations SBC: How to Obtain This Special Card in Ultimate Team?

Amidst the ongoing hype for the FC FC Pro Live, EA FC 24 has released the Moussa Dembele Squad Foundations in the Ultimate Team. So, fans now have an excellent opportunity to get their hands on a new special card. But before they try to get it, here is everything they need to know about the card.

Advertisement

Squad Foundations is a unique promo introduced in EA FC 24. It highlights many underrated leagues that fans usually won’t try in Ultimate Team. Moreover, it gives them easy access to special cards at this early stage of the game. The French striker Moussa Dembele is the latest addition to this promo, representing the Saudi Pro League.

About the Moussa Dembele Squad Foundations card

The Ettifaq FC marksman’s default Ultimate Team card is a 76-rated Common Gold. It is not an impressive card that most fans would like to have on their primary squads. But his latest special edition, the 85-rated Squad Foundations, is something they would definitely add to their teams.

Advertisement

Moreover, the Saudi Pro League has many exciting cards, and fans now have access to this new Moussa Dembele Squad Foundation. So, players can create a competitive Saudi League-based starting eleven. Interestingly, aside from the significant stats upgrade, the Squad Foundations pro gave Dembele two new Playstyles: Finesse Shot and Power Shot.

How to complete this Squad Foundations SBC?

Squad Foundation’s cards are easy to obtain, even if they are SBC rewards. To get Dembele’s new unique card, fans must create a team of eleven players under his respective SBC. But they must meet the specified requirements while building the squad.

At least one ROSHN Saudi League player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 82.

Fans might have to spend over 32,000 Ultimate Team coins at the Transfer Market to complete this challenge. The price could have been lower, but there is a rise in the prices of TOTW player cards. However, fans can complete the challenge at a lower price by using untradable and spare cards. If there is a shortage of coins and cards, they can participate in the Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

EA FC 24 Fans should remember that this Moussa Dembele Squad Foundations SBC is only available for a limited time. So, they must obtain this new in-game item soon. That is everything that fans must know about this new SBC and its reward.