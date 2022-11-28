“You donated $850 bucks of hateful donos,” xQc reacts to a viewer on live stream who sent 170 donations

For a streamer like xQc, it is extremely rare to be stunned because of something a viewer did. However, during a November 25th stream, the French-Canadian streamer noticed a viewer who sent him a lot of donations in the last few days. Not only did the person named cctv send him donations, but he was also active during that particular stream.

xQc soon realized this person sent him 170 donations amounting to $850.

“What is wrong with you?” exclaims xQc after receiving 170 donations from a viewer

After playing Warzone 2, xQc was reacting to some YouTube videos when he notices a long-time viewer had sent him over $850 in donations. He then proceeded to check the viewer’s donation history and was shocked to see the number of donations he had made.

“Oh, my God!… I thought holy s**t, dude! Okay, let me make sure that this is not showing any emails… I’m allowed to show that, right?

“Like name, amount, and what he sent. Yeah, it’s all public.”

xQc shared the screenshots of the donations with the live viewers along with some hateful messages that cctv was sending him.

“You ain’t got rhythm Lil bro. Stop pretending.”

“FIFA pack openings don’t qualify you to be a…”

After reading all the hate,xQc wanted to talk to the viewer and wanted to invite him to his discord server. cctv then wrote in the chat “Yo, chill,” and responded:

“What do you mean ‘chill?’ You donated 850 bucks for the f***ing hateful donos. I’m. You talk s**t in chat for days on end.”

Viewers react to cctv’s hateful donos

Viewers who were watching the live stream were stunned to see the level of dedicated hate cctv had for xQc. The clip of the live stream was also posted to a subreddit and fans were quick to make fun of the donator.

While fans did find the donations funny, they asserted they did not understand why someone would spend $850 just to tell someone they dislike them.

