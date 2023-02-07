Hogwarts Legacy Wand Selection: How to Get the Elder Wood Wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Elder Wood Wand is a wand that is well known for its legendary power. Let us see how you can get it in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy takes character customization to a whole new level. Taking advantage of this, we are going to show you how you can get an Elder Wood Wand for yourself in this game through some steps. The owners of the wand did not understand the potency of its power until they truly became its master. Keep in mind that your wand has no relation to the strength of your character. It is only there for looks.

How to Get The Elder Wood Wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

To get the Elder Wood Wand in the game, you will need to participate in the Sorting Hat ceremony in Wizarding World. There will be two quizzes, the first one will get you into a Hogwarts House and the second is for the Wand.

After you finish the ceremony, you need to connect your gaming platform to Wizarding World. This will give you the Elder Wand. However, if you do not do this you will get a Wand with random characteristics.

Here are the answers you need to select in Wizarding World to get the Elder Wand.

First of all, would you describe yourself as… – Any Option Works And your eyes… – Blue Was the day on which you were born… – Any Number Works Do you most pride yourself on your… – Intelligence Traveling alone down a deserted road, you reach a crossroads. Do you continue… – Right Towards the Castle Do you most fear… – Darkness for Unicorn Core, Height for Phoenix Core, and Fire for Dragon Core In a chest of magical artifacts, which would you choose… – Bound Scroll for Unicorn Core, Silver Dagger for Phoenix Core, and Glittering Jewel for Dragon Core.

Follow these answers, get the Elder Wand with the core of your choosing, and connect your platform, and Voila! You’re done! For more Hogwarts Legacy related walkthroughs, stay tuned to The SportsRush!

