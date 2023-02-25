Ayesha Curry Opens Up on How Stephen Curry Caused Her ‘Mental Health Issues’ in Recent Interview

NBA players stand among the fittest people on planet Earth for obvious reasons. But, even by those incredibly high standards, Stephen Curry stands as a different animal entirely. After all, while the rest of the league struggles to play 4 or 5 fast-paced possessions simultaneously, the Warriors superstar just loves to zip around the court every second he is on it.

In other words, most players in the league struggle to get even close to being as fit as Steph Curry. However, apparently, that did not stop wife Ayesha Curry from trying herself, something she opened up on in a recent interview. And as you could probably expect, a change in mentality did wonders for her health, both physical and mental.

Ayesha Curry reveals how competing with Stephen Curry left her feeling

Competing with a partner’s health is hardly something unheard of. In fact, even among the regular Joes and Janes of the world, insecurities always kick in when you’re not as fit as your partner.

And after giving birth to 3 children, and being the wife of an NBA superstar, that applied tenfold to Ayesha Curry. And like many before, she decided to do something about it. However, the way she went about things at first did not yield well at all.

Here is how she explained everything in a recent interview with ‘The View’.

“I was competing in my own, weird, twisted way in my head with my very athletic husband, and thinking I needed to do all of the things that he (Stephen Curry) was doing, in order to find my balance…

It took me so long to realize ‘no, my fitness journey and my plan are going to look how that looks for me. And I found the best results when I kind of loosened up a little bit.”

Ayesha Curry was seldom ever unfit, if ever at all. However, even by those standards, she is clearly beyond any level she was ever at before.

This is not a journey just anybody in the world can take and complete. And frankly, she deserves some serious applause for not only being brave enough to change her mindset but also achieving the goals she then set for herself.

That right there is a big part of the reason why she is as beloved as she is by the NBA community.

