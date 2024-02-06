EA FC 24 Carlos Tevez UCL Hero SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The Carlos Tevez UCL Hero Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is now available in Ultimate Team. Hence, EA FC 24 fans now have an excellent opportunity to acquire an end-game striker for their squads.

UCL Heroes is an Ultimate Team promo in which EA celebrates a Player’s heroic moments in the UEFA Champions League. These new cards have better stats than the usual Hero edition. But what makes these stand out is the player’s superhero-esque appearance on the card. Tevez has been included in this promo for his contribution to Manchester United winning the 2008 UCL title.

What are the stats of the Carlos Tevez UCL Hero card?

The Argentine striker has an 88-rated Hero as his base Ultimate Team card, which is an excellent option to have on the attacking line. However, EA Sports recently released the 90-rated UCL Hero, which is the best card available for the 2008 UCL-winning striker. The new card even has some mind-blowing stats including a skill move upgrade to 5 stars.

Heroes and UCL Heroes are some of the best cards in the game, especially if fans plan to build a squad revolving around a specific soccer league. The newly-released 90-rated Carlos Tevez UCL Hero would help assemble a competitive lineup based on Premier League and Argentine players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 fans would have to put together seven squads of eleven players to complete the SBC to acquire the 90-rated Tevez UCL Hero. However, they must also meet some requirements while assembling the required lineups.

Argentina

At least one Argentine player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 83.

Premier League

At least one Premier League player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 86.

87-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 87.

87-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 87.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 87.

88-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 88.

89-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 89.

EA FC 24 fans will have to spend over 1.35 million Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to assemble the seven needed lineups. However, the SBC may be completed with less money using untradable or fodder cards. Besides, if fans run out of coins and cards, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to replenish these supplies.

We would advise fans to complete the SBC to acquire the 90-rated Tevez UCL Hero, as it is an excellent striker with high shooting and dribbling stars. So, they should complete the related SBC before it expires from the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.