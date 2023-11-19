EA FC 24 Peter Schmeichel Base Icon SBC: How to obtain the legendary goalkeeper in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team got just more exciting with the Peter Schmeichel Base Icon being available in the Squad Building Challenge (SBC). So, fans now have the opportunity to add this legendary goalkeeper to their squad. But before that, here is everything they might need to know about the SBC.

Icons is possibly one of the most famous card series in Ultimate Team. From the FIFA era, this series has made its way to the new EA FC 24. The Danish and Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel is one of the Icons available in the soccer simulation video game.

About the Peter Schmeichel Base Icon card

Unlike the Icons in the FIFA days, they don’t receive three editions with the game’s release. There is only one base edition available for every legend featured in the game. Peter Schmeichel has an 89-rated Base Icon card in the game at the moment.

It is an excellent goalkeeper card to have in the game. Being an Icon, it will have better chemistry with other player cards on the squad. Aside from the impressive stats of this card, it had three Playstyles: Far Throw, Footwork, and Cross Claimer to bring out the best.

How to obtain this Base Icon card?

Like in the old FIFA titles, Electronic Arts didn’t make it easy for the fans to obtain this Icon card. They must create multiple Starting XIs to complete the tasks under the Peter Schmeichel Base Icon SBC. Moreover, they must meet the requirements to create the squads.

Born Legend

At least eleven Rare Bronze players should be part of the team.

Rising Star

At least eleven Rare Silver players should be part of the team.

On a Loan

At least eleven Gold players should be in the squad.

The Great Dane

At least one Danish player should be part of the squad.

At least one player over 86-rated should be in the squad.

The team should have a minimum rating of 83.

Manchester’s Keeper

At least one Manchester United player should be part of the team.

The team should have a minimum rating of 85.

87-Rated Squad

The team should have a minimum rating of 87.

Fans would have to spend over 250,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to create the required six squads. Undoubtedly, it is a huge amount to spend for the majority of the fans. So, they should think wisely before attempting this SBC.

There is also a way to complete this challenge at a lower cost by using untradable and spare cards in their collection. If they are low on cards and coins, participating in the Ultimate Team matches to get more is the best option.

EA FC 24 fans need to remember if they plan to obtain Peter Schmeichel Base Icon via SBC, they should complete the challenge soon. This is only available in a game for a limited period.