God of War: Ragnarok will feature a Transmog system which will allow players to keep stats of armor while the look of another.

As God of War: Ragnarok approaches its release date, Sony continues unveiling more features that keep fans excited. One of those features is the Transmog system which will let the fans keep the stats of a specific armor but experiment with different armor pieces.

The stats will be the same as the original armor, but you can alter the looks by changing armor. This is one of those missing features in the first God of War. Sometimes armor pieces do not mix well with those with higher stats; there has to be a sacrifice.

But with this new addition, people can have endless customization options while keeping the stats of the highest armor pieces they own. This information was obtained by MP1st, taken from the Official Discord channel of Santa Monica.

The exact interaction between the two parties was as follows. Mihir Sheth, the Combat Design Lead, answered the question when prompted during a live Q&A.

God of War: Ragnarok Trasnmog System



The Question: Since we’re talking about armor. I like to look good; everyone at the studio knows this about me. Fashion first for Kratos, of course. I know one of the requests for 2018 was the ability to have maybe the stats you want, but you know, give Kratos the runway look you want. So this is a question from SpiritWolf and many other people; Will there be an armor transmog system?

Mihir Sheth: The short answer is yes. There is a way to do it…it’s there in the game.

As you can see, Mihir Sheth more or less confirmed the addition of the system. However, the slight hesitation behind this complicated answer leads us to believe there will be a complicated way to change the armors or transfer stats.

All we can do for now is wait and see. God of War: Ragnarok releases for the PlayStation 4 and 5 on November 9th.

