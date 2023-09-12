KSI promises to retire Tommy Fury from boxing after “retiring” IShowSpeed from soccer

JJ “KSI” Olatunjui needs no introduction. After all, he is a successful content creator, rapper, boxer, and co-owner of Prime Hydration drink. Recently, he also showcased his goalkeeping skills at the Sidemen Charity Match, which led IShowSpeed to “retire” from soccer. KSI now believes he will retire Tommy Fury from boxing after their upcoming match.

Tommy Fury is a professional British boxer and the younger half-brother of two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Aside from his boxing career, Fury is also famous for participating in the fifth edition of Love Island. He and his now fiance, Molly-Mae Hague, finished as runner-ups of the dating show.

The 24-year-old is yet to claim a major title like his older half-brother. However, he has been invincible so far at the professional level. He participated in nine professional boxing matches and won all of them. Soon, he will clash against another invincible boxer, “The Nightmare” KSI, who claimed he would retire Fury from the sport.

KSI will retire Tommy Fury like IShowSpeed

JJ Olatunji recently played in the annual soccer event, Sidemen Charity Match, alongside his YouTube group Sidemen. Many renowned content creators and streamers joined him for this match, including IShowSpeed. The latter tried his best to win but lost 8-5 to KSI’s side.

After the crushing defeat and missing a penalty, the 18-year-old claimed to retire from soccer on the Twitch superstar Kai Cenat’s livestream. That clip spread online like wildfire and came to the attention of KSI, the person who stopped his penalty.

The 30-year-old shared the clip on Twitter and used it to trash-talk Tommy Fury ahead of their battle. KSI claimed he would make Tommy Fury retire boxing, as IShowSpeed retired from playing soccer after losing to Sidemen FC.

Although KSI is confident about winning against Tommy Fury, the majority of fans believe it would be the other way around. However, there are a small number of fans who believe that the content creator-turned-boxer will win the match against Fury.

JJ Olatunji trolls Manchester United goalkeeper

Tommy Fury isn’t the only person to fall victim to KSI’s trash-talk, as the Prime co-owner also trolled the current Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana. The YouTuber compared his performance to the Cameroonian goalie. After all, the latter is yet to deliver a memorable performance in the Premier League.

KSI is currently basking in the glory of winning the Sidemen Charity Match. But will it last after boxing against Tommy Fury? Nevertheless, it sure is going to be an entertaining clash between two invincibles.

