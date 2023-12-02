EA FC 24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Radioactive SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

The Radioactive promo is now available in EA FC 24, and the Olympique Marseille striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the first ones to join it. Here’s everything players who want to add this special card to their squads should know about.

Radioactive is the newest promo in Ultimate Team, which upgrades a selected player card like other promos. But it stands out from the rest because a Radioactive card offers full chemistry with other cards from the same league, club, and nation. Furthermore, having a manager in the same league produces the same result. The Gabonese forward Aubameyang is among the newly-released Radioactives.

About Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Radioactive card

Aubameyand has an 80-rated Rare Gold for the base card, which is a decent card to start an Ultimate Team journey with. He later received an 85-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) edition, which had better stats than his base. But both of these cards don’t come closer to his new 88-rated Radioactive card.

With this Aubameyang Radioactive card, fans now have access to another special card from Ligue 1. Hence, people building a team based on the top division of French football can have him on their squad. Moreover, even if their entire squad isn’t from Ligue 1, Aubameyang, being a Radioactive card, will offer better chemistry with others from the same league or country.

How to obtain this Radioactive card?

To obtain the 88-rated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Radioactive card, fans have to complete the respective SBC, which requires them to build two Starting XIs. However, there are some requirements that they must meet while creating the team.

Top Form

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the squad.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 82.

Ligue 1

One Ligue 1 Uber Eats player should be part of the squad.

The squad’s overall rating should be above 85.

Fans would be spending over 91,000 Ultimate Team coins to create the two required squads for the SBC’s completion. However, it can be completed with a lesser amount of coins by using untradable or spare cards in possession. Besides, if fans are low on coins and cards, they can always participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more.

If EA FC 24 fans really want their hands on this Aubameyang Radioactive card, they need to complete the Ultimate Team challenge before it expires. That’s all they need to know about this newly-added SBC.