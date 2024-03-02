EA FC 24 Robert Lewandowski LaLiga POTM SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Robert Lewandowski has gotten his goalscoring form back, earning him the title of Player of the Month (POTM) for January. So, EA Sports presented the Barcelona striker with a special Ultimate Team card for EA FC 24.



Player of the Month is a monthly honor given to a player by the respective league they play in for their outstanding performance during that particular month. Later, in celebration of the accomplishment, EA Sports releases a new UT special card with improved stats and overall ratings in addition to new Playstyles and Playstyles+.

What are the stats of the Robert Lewandowski LaLiga POTM card?

Being hailed as one of the best strikers to ever grace the pitch, the Pole has a 90-rated Rare Gold card in EA FC 24, which many fans use in their primary squad. He also has two special cards — 91-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) and 94-rated UCL RTTK. Both cards are extremely popular among fans, and one more has now joined the ranks. Lewandowski’s new 92-rated POTM might not be as good as UCL RTTK, but it is still a good card.

The 93-shooting and 90-passing will help fans recreate Robert Lewandoski’s current real-life performances in Ultimate Team, where he is a good passer apart from being a world-class goalscorer. This card will also be helpful for those wanting to create a lineup based on LaLiga or Polish players.

How do you acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Like every Player of the Month, Robert Lewandowski’s new card is also added to the game as an SBC reward. Fans must assemble starting lineups while meeting some requirements to complete an SBC. Lewandowski’s POTM SBC has the following requirements:

FC Barcelona

The starting lineup should have one FC Barcelona player.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 85.

LaLiga

The starting lineup should have one LALIGA EA SPORTS player.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 87.

Fans would need around 143,000 coins in their Ultimate Team wallets to spend at the Transfer Market to buy the necessary player cards for completing the SBC. Alternatively, they can use fodder cards in their possession to lower the amount of coins needed. Moreover, they can also participate in Ultimate Team matches if they are low on the supply of coins or cards.

We advise fans to complete this new SBC since it would reward them with a high-rated Striker (ST) card. This card could easily find a spot on a starting eleven because of its impressive stat and Playstyles. However, it would still be a great goalscoring card even if it comes on later as a substitute.