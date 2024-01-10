EA FC 24 Ruben Neves Player Moments SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 introduced the Ruben Neves Player Moments SBC amid the excitement around the ongoing Versus Fire and Ice and future TOTY promos. Fans have a fantastic opportunity to add another high-quality card to their collection. Here’s everything fans need to know about this new in-game item, including the guide to acquire it.

Advertisement

The Player Moments Ultimate Team promo celebrates a significant event in a player’s career, ranging from a game-changing goal to a transfer move. The Al-Hilal star became a part of this promo following his amazing goal against Liverpool during the 2018/19 Premier League season while still playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

About the Ruben Neves Player Moments card

The base Ultimate Team card for the Portuguese midfielder is an 84-rated Rare Gold. Because of its outstanding passing stats, many fans use this card in their primary squad. EA Sports recently released a new 87-rated Ruben Neves Player Moments edition with improved stats over the original edition. Some of the highlights of this new card are the 88-Shooting and 90-Passing.

Advertisement

There aren’t many special-graded EA FC 24 cards from Saudi Arabia’s highest division. Fans now have an opportunity to get the new 87-rated Ruben Neves Player Moments card. This new in-game item will help fans in assembling a competitive roster of ROSHN Saudi League and Portuguese players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

This newly introduced Ruben Neves Player Moments card could be obtained without opening several card packs. EA FC 24 fans simply need to create a starting eleven to complete the appropriate SBC to earn this new in-game item. However, they must meet some requirements while creating the squad.

At least one Portuguese player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 84.

Getting together the necessary lineup would cost fans over 22,000 Ultimate Team coins. They can use untradable or unrequired cards from their collection to finish the challenge with fewer coins. If fans run out of these required resources, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to get additional coins and card packs.

If EA FC 24 fans want to have this 87-rated Ruben Neves Player Moments card in their squad, they should finish the SBC as soon as possible because it is only available in the Ultimate Team for a short period.