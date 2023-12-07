MW3 Zombies All Act Missions and Rewards

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies blends the Modern Warfare II DMZ mode and the Outbreak mode in Black Ops Cold War. It is a fun game mode that everyone should partake in should they want to experience the terror of Zombies. Aside from the Perk-A-Colas and the Pack a Punch system, you will find countless other easter eggs in this mode. Let us check out all the MW3 Zombies Acts with mission rewards that will aid you going forward in the game, shall we?

All MW3 Zombies Acts and Rewards (All Tiers)

Act 1: All Missions and Rewards Act 1 Story Mission

Act 2: All Missions and Rewards Act 2 Story Mission

Act 3: All Missions and Rewards Act 3 Story Mission



There are three total acts introduced in the pre-season for MW3 Zombies. Likewise, each Act has a different amount of Tiers and missions, and no Act is the same. As one progresses throughout the Acts, the mission objectives get tougher, and so do the rewards. That is why, it is important to note that completing some of these Acts will be vital to unlocking prime goodies in the game.

In addition to that, you can only complete the missions tier-wise and in chronological order. Doing so is not only helpful in keeping count but also will let you explore each section of the Urzikstan map. Without further ado, let us look at all the missions and rewards.

Act 1: All Missions and Rewards

The first Act has six total tiers you need to complete to unlock Act 2. In those tiers, there are a variety of missions with varying difficulty. Compared to the other tiers, these are the easiest but with the most basic reward. You should have no problem breezing through these missions.

Tier One Missions and Rewards

You need to complete six missions in Tier One to advance to Tier Two in this Act.

Direct Line Rewards: Jugger-Nog Can, 1500 XP Objectives Ping a Contract in the Tac Map Complete a Contract Exfil out of the map

Treasure Hunter Rewards: Instant Insanity Sticker, 1500 XP Objectives Open 25 Loot Caches

Road Rage Rewards: Stamin-Up Can, 1500 XP Objectives Kill 30 Zombies by running them over with any vehicle Repair 1 vehicle tire

Wall Power Rewards: Get Smoked Emblem, 1500 XP Objectives Purchase a weapon from a Wall Buy Kill 50 Zombies with a Wall Buy weapon

Firepower Rewards: Uncommon Aether Tool, 1500 XP Objectives Pack-a-Punch a weapon to Level 1. Kill 50 Zombies with a Level 1 Pack-a-Punch weapon.

Take Up Arms Rewards: Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod, 1500 XP Objectives Purchase a primary weapon from a Mystery Box. Kill 50 Zombies with a Mystery Box weapon.



Tier Two

The Tier Two of this Act only has a single mission to complete.

Interceptor Rewards: Bone Rattle Weapon Blueprint, 3000 XP Objectives Destroy Mercenary Convoy Collect Stronghold Keycard dropped by Mercenary Convoy.



Tier Three

There are five missions in this Tier you need to complete to advance to Tier Four.

Freezer Burn Rewards: Baseball Fan Calling Card, 1500 XP Objectives Slow 50 Zombies with Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod. Slow 10 Hellhounds with Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod.



Minelayer Rewards: Rare Aether Tool, 1500 XP Objectives Kill 25 Zombies with the Energy Mine Field Upgrade. Kill 15 Mercenaries with the Energy Mine Field Upgrade.



Pit Stop Rewards: Double XP Token Consumable, 1500 XP Objectives Fully refuel 3 different vehicles at Gas Stations.



Saboteur Rewards: Hamlet Charm, 1500 XP Objectives Complete an Aether Extractor Contract. Kill 15 Mercenaries guarding the Extractors. Shoot down a reinforcement helicopter. Exfil with the Uncommon Aether Tool Plans.



Automated Backup Rewards: Death Perception, 1500 XP Objectives Activate 3 Deadbolt Turrets with Ammo Mod Circuit Boards.



Tier Four Missions

There is only one mission in this Tier so it should be quite easy to advance from here.

Infiltrator Rewards: Raw Aetherium, 3000 XP Objectives Obtain a Stronghold Keycard Clear a Terminus Outcomes Stronghold Retrieve Terminus Outcomes Record from the Stronghold Safe



Tier Five Missions

There are six missions in this Tier and you will be well on your way to the sixth Tier of this Act. These are comparatively tougher than other missions.

Hands Off Rewards: Mayhem on Wheels Calling Card, 1500 XP Objectives Kill 20 Zombies with Sentry Guns Kill 10 mercenaries with Sentry Guns Acquire Cyphered Tablet

Blasted Rewards: Napalm Burst Ammo Mod, 1500 XP Objectives Destroy armor on 25 Zombies using Shatter Blast Ammo Mod Acquire Cyphered Tablet

Bring ‘Em On Rewards: Double Weapon XP, 1500 XP Objectives Kill 50 Zombies with Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade active Kill a Special or Elite enemy with Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade Acquire a Cyphered Tablet

Hostile Takeover Rewards: Masked and Angry Charm, 1500 XP Objectives Loot 3 Safes Kill 50 enemies while drilling Safes

Chaperone Rewards: Rare Aether Tool, 1500 XP Objectives Complete an Escort Contract Kill 75 Zombies during a single Escort Contract Maintain ACV’s health above 50% Exfil with the Quick Revive Recipe

Nest Wrecker Rewards: Shatter Blast, 1500 XP Objectives Obtain a Gas Mask Destroy an Aether Nest Acquire Cyphered Tablet



Tier Six Missions

There is one mission in this Tier. After that, we will be looking at the Act 1 story mission which triggers a cutscene after completion.

Where’s Dr Jansen? Rewards: Ride and Die Calling Card, 3000 XP Objectives Complete an Outlast Contract Obtain Dr. Jansen’s Tablet Exfil



Act 1 Story Mission

Extraction Rewards: Rage and Fire Loading Screen Objectives Deploy to Dr. Jansen’s coordinates Bring Dr. Jansen in for questioning



Act 2: All Missions and Rewards

These missions are tougher than anything you completed in the first few Tiers of these MW3 Zombies Act missions. There are five total Tiers in this Act which you have to complete to advance to the next Act.

Tier One Missions

There is a single mission in this Tier.

Same Day Delivery Rewards: Refined Aetherium Crystal, 3000 XP Objectives Complete a Cargo Delivery Contract Destroy the enemy helicopter chasing the Cargo Delivery Vehicle Destroy the Cargo Delivery vehicle after contract completion



Tier Two Missions

There are only six missions in this Tier.

Safe Cracker Rewards: Quick Revive Can, 2000 XP Objectives Complete a Raid Weapon Stash Contract Kill 30 Zombies attracted by the safe drill Do not allow the safe drill to pause. Exfil with the Cryo Freeze Formula.

Ascension Rewards: Pistol Partner Emblem, 2000 XP Objectives Use a Redeploy Drone to free fall or parachute to a different Threat Zone.

Merc Cleanup Rewards: Deadshot Daiquiri, 2000 XP Objectives Kill 20 Mercenaries in Merc Camps Loot 3 Merc Camp caches

Reaper Rewards: PHD Flopper Can, 2000 XP Objectives Collect 15 Items from Harvester Orbs Destroy 3 Harvester Orbs



Guardian Angel Rewards: Epic Aether Tool, 2000 XP Objectives Heal Operators 20 times with Healing Aura Field Upgrade



Shocked Rewards: Madness Sticker, 2000 XP Objectives Stun 25 Zombies with Dead Wire Ammo Mod Stun 5 Special Zombies with Dead Wire Ammo Mod



Tier Three Missions

There are three missions in this Tier of Act 2.

More Firepower Rewards: Survivors Calling Card, 2000 XP Objectives Pack-a-Punch a weapon to Level II Kill 75 Zombies with a Level II Pack-a-Punched weapon Kill a Special Zombie with a Level II Pack-a-Punched weapon

Bounty Hunter Rewards: Dead Wire Ammo Mod, 2000 XP Objectives Complete a Big Bounty Contract for a Mangler Complete a Big Bounty Contract for a Disciple Complete a Big Bounty Contract for a Mimic

Essence of Aether Rewards: Speed Cola Can, 2000 XP Objectives Collect the Essence Sample from the container in Hamza Bazaar at Hadiqa Farms Collect the Essence Sample from the container in Rostova Shops at Levin Resort Collect the Essence Sample from the container in Quadri Shopping Center at Zaravan City



Tier Four Missions

There is only one mission in this Tier.

Heist Rewards: Cranial Adjustment Charm, 2500 XP Objectives Complete an Aether Extractor Contract Collect a filled Essence Container from an Aether Extractor



Tier Five Missions

There are three missions in this Tier and after that, we have a Story Mission.

Mind Control Rewards: Elemental Pop Can, 2500 XP Objectives Turn 20 Zombies with Brain Rot Ammo Mod Allow 25 Zombies to be killed by turned Zombies

Frost Bite Rewards: Double XP Token, 2500 XP Objectives Freeze 50 Zombies with Frost Blast Field Upgrade Freeze 5 Mimics with Frost Blast Field Upgrade

Exterminator Rewards: Bad Biker Calling Card, 2500 XP Objectives Complete a Spore Control Contract Complete the Contract in under 2 minutes and 30 seconds Obtain Rare Aether Tool Schematic and Exfil



Act 2 Story Mission

Another cutscene will unlock when you complete this mission.

Shepherd Rewards: Warmageddon Vehicle Skin, 5000 XP Objectives Deploy to Neutralizer Test Site Successfully test the Neutralizer



Act 3: All Missions and Rewards

There are four Tiers in this Act and these missions are the toughest out of every single one in the previous Acts.

Tier One Missions

Two Factor Authentication Rewards: Flawless Aetherium Crystal, 3000 XP Objectives Complete a Defend Ground Station Contract Kill 20 Mercenaries during the Contract Maintain the computer’s health above 60% Exfil with the Death Perception Recipe



Tier Two Missions

There are six missions in this Tier.

Firestarter Rewards: Epic Aether Tool, 2500 XP Objectives Ignite 50 Zombies with Napalm Burst Ammo Mod Ignite 5 Special Zombies with Napalm Burst Ammo Mod

Ghosted Rewards: Saw Blade Emblem, 2500 XP Objectives Kill 100 Zombies with Aether Shroud Field Upgrade Kill 20 Mercenaries with Aether Shroud

Alternate Current Rewards: Brain Rot Ammo Mod, 2500 XP Objectives Hit 10 Mercenaries with Tesla Storm Field Upgrade Kill 50 Zombies affected by Tesla Storm Field Upgrade

Most Firepower Rewards: Carnage Charm, 2500 XP Objectives Pack-a-Punch a weapon to Level III Kill 100 Zombies with a Level III Pack-a-Punched weapon Kill a Megabomb with a Level III Pack-a-Punched weapon

Paint the Target Rewards: Tombstone Can, 2500 XP Objectives Kill 20 Mercenaries with Precision Airstrikes Hit a Mercenary Convoy with a Precision Airstrike Hit a Merc Camp with a Precision Airstrike

Crash and Burn Rewards: Double Weapon XP, 2500 XP Objectives Shoot down 3 enemy helicopters



Tier Three Missions

We have a single mission in this Tier.

Storm the Castle Rewards: Malicious Weapon Blueprint, 3000 XP Objectives Complete a Merc Camp Clear a Merc Stronghold Defeat Warlord Collect Strauss’s Research



Tier Four Missions

These are the final missions we have in all of the Acts. After that, we will have a final Story Mission to complete. There are three missions in this Tier.

Closing Time Rewards: Legendary Aether Tool, 2500 XP Objectives Complete a Merc Camp Clear a Merc Stronghold Defeat Warlord Collect Strauss’s Research

Spring Cleaning Rewards: Death Rig Sticker, 2500 XP Objectives Clear an Infested Stronghold in the High Threat Zone

Holdout Rewards: Ray Gun, 2500 XP Objectives Complete an Outlast contract Kill 50 zombies inside the corrupted space Exfil with the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Plans



Act 3 Story Mission

This is the final Story Mission you need to complete to acquire an exclusive skin called ‘The Bone Collector.”

Defeat Zakhaev Rewards: The Bone Collector Operator Skin, 10000 XP Objectives Deploy to Zakhaev’s Stronghold Cleanse the Exclusion Zone



Those are all the MW3 Zombies mission rewards. There might be more in the future. In that case, we will upgrade this guide when necessary.