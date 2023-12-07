MW3 Zombies All Act Missions and Rewards
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published December 07, 2023
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies blends the Modern Warfare II DMZ mode and the Outbreak mode in Black Ops Cold War. It is a fun game mode that everyone should partake in should they want to experience the terror of Zombies. Aside from the Perk-A-Colas and the Pack a Punch system, you will find countless other easter eggs in this mode. Let us check out all the MW3 Zombies Acts with mission rewards that will aid you going forward in the game, shall we?
Contents
- All MW3 Zombies Acts and Rewards (All Tiers)
- Act 1: All Missions and Rewards
- Act 1 Story Mission
- Act 2: All Missions and Rewards
- Act 2 Story Mission
- Act 3: All Missions and Rewards
- Act 3 Story Mission
All MW3 Zombies Acts and Rewards (All Tiers)
There are three total acts introduced in the pre-season for MW3 Zombies. Likewise, each Act has a different amount of Tiers and missions, and no Act is the same. As one progresses throughout the Acts, the mission objectives get tougher, and so do the rewards. That is why, it is important to note that completing some of these Acts will be vital to unlocking prime goodies in the game.
In addition to that, you can only complete the missions tier-wise and in chronological order. Doing so is not only helpful in keeping count but also will let you explore each section of the Urzikstan map. Without further ado, let us look at all the missions and rewards.
Act 1: All Missions and Rewards
The first Act has six total tiers you need to complete to unlock Act 2. In those tiers, there are a variety of missions with varying difficulty. Compared to the other tiers, these are the easiest but with the most basic reward. You should have no problem breezing through these missions.
Tier One Missions and Rewards
You need to complete six missions in Tier One to advance to Tier Two in this Act.
-
Direct Line
- Rewards: Jugger-Nog Can, 1500 XP
- Objectives
- Ping a Contract in the Tac Map
- Complete a Contract
- Exfil out of the map
-
Treasure Hunter
- Rewards: Instant Insanity Sticker, 1500 XP
- Objectives
- Open 25 Loot Caches
-
Road Rage
- Rewards: Stamin-Up Can, 1500 XP
- Objectives
- Kill 30 Zombies by running them over with any vehicle
- Repair 1 vehicle tire
-
Wall Power
- Rewards: Get Smoked Emblem, 1500 XP
- Objectives
- Purchase a weapon from a Wall Buy
- Kill 50 Zombies with a Wall Buy weapon
-
Firepower
- Rewards: Uncommon Aether Tool, 1500 XP
- Objectives
- Pack-a-Punch a weapon to Level 1.
- Kill 50 Zombies with a Level 1 Pack-a-Punch weapon.
-
Take Up Arms
- Rewards: Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod, 1500 XP
- Objectives
- Purchase a primary weapon from a Mystery Box.
- Kill 50 Zombies with a Mystery Box weapon.
Tier Two
The Tier Two of this Act only has a single mission to complete.
-
Interceptor
- Rewards: Bone Rattle Weapon Blueprint, 3000 XP
- Objectives
- Destroy Mercenary Convoy
- Collect Stronghold Keycard dropped by Mercenary Convoy.
Tier Three
There are five missions in this Tier you need to complete to advance to Tier Four.
-
Freezer Burn
- Rewards: Baseball Fan Calling Card, 1500 XP
- Objectives
- Slow 50 Zombies with Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod.
- Slow 10 Hellhounds with Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod.
-
Minelayer
- Rewards: Rare Aether Tool, 1500 XP
- Objectives
- Kill 25 Zombies with the Energy Mine Field Upgrade.
- Kill 15 Mercenaries with the Energy Mine Field Upgrade.
-
Pit Stop
- Rewards: Double XP Token Consumable, 1500 XP
- Objectives
- Fully refuel 3 different vehicles at Gas Stations.
-
Saboteur
- Rewards: Hamlet Charm, 1500 XP
- Objectives
- Complete an Aether Extractor Contract.
- Kill 15 Mercenaries guarding the Extractors.
- Shoot down a reinforcement helicopter.
- Exfil with the Uncommon Aether Tool Plans.
-
Automated Backup
- Rewards: Death Perception, 1500 XP
- Objectives
- Activate 3 Deadbolt Turrets with Ammo Mod Circuit Boards.
Tier Four Missions
There is only one mission in this Tier so it should be quite easy to advance from here.
-
Infiltrator
- Rewards: Raw Aetherium, 3000 XP
- Objectives
- Obtain a Stronghold Keycard
- Clear a Terminus Outcomes Stronghold
- Retrieve Terminus Outcomes Record from the Stronghold Safe
Tier Five Missions
There are six missions in this Tier and you will be well on your way to the sixth Tier of this Act. These are comparatively tougher than other missions.
-
Hands Off
- Rewards: Mayhem on Wheels Calling Card, 1500 XP
- Objectives
- Kill 20 Zombies with Sentry Guns
- Kill 10 mercenaries with Sentry Guns
- Acquire Cyphered Tablet
-
Blasted
- Rewards: Napalm Burst Ammo Mod, 1500 XP
- Objectives
- Destroy armor on 25 Zombies using Shatter Blast Ammo Mod
- Acquire Cyphered Tablet
-
Bring ‘Em On
- Rewards: Double Weapon XP, 1500 XP
- Objectives
- Kill 50 Zombies with Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade active
- Kill a Special or Elite enemy with Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade
- Acquire a Cyphered Tablet
-
Hostile Takeover
- Rewards: Masked and Angry Charm, 1500 XP
- Objectives
- Loot 3 Safes
- Kill 50 enemies while drilling Safes
-
Chaperone
- Rewards: Rare Aether Tool, 1500 XP
- Objectives
- Complete an Escort Contract
- Kill 75 Zombies during a single Escort Contract
- Maintain ACV’s health above 50%
- Exfil with the Quick Revive Recipe
-
Nest Wrecker
- Rewards: Shatter Blast, 1500 XP
- Objectives
- Obtain a Gas Mask
- Destroy an Aether Nest
- Acquire Cyphered Tablet
Tier Six Missions
There is one mission in this Tier. After that, we will be looking at the Act 1 story mission which triggers a cutscene after completion.
-
Where’s Dr Jansen?
- Rewards: Ride and Die Calling Card, 3000 XP
- Objectives
- Complete an Outlast Contract
- Obtain Dr. Jansen’s Tablet
- Exfil
Act 1 Story Mission
-
Extraction
- Rewards: Rage and Fire Loading Screen
- Objectives
- Deploy to Dr. Jansen’s coordinates
- Bring Dr. Jansen in for questioning
Act 2: All Missions and Rewards
These missions are tougher than anything you completed in the first few Tiers of these MW3 Zombies Act missions. There are five total Tiers in this Act which you have to complete to advance to the next Act.
Tier One Missions
There is a single mission in this Tier.
-
Same Day Delivery
- Rewards: Refined Aetherium Crystal, 3000 XP
- Objectives
- Complete a Cargo Delivery Contract
- Destroy the enemy helicopter chasing the Cargo Delivery Vehicle
- Destroy the Cargo Delivery vehicle after contract completion
Tier Two Missions
There are only six missions in this Tier.
-
Safe Cracker
- Rewards: Quick Revive Can, 2000 XP
- Objectives
- Complete a Raid Weapon Stash Contract
- Kill 30 Zombies attracted by the safe drill
- Do not allow the safe drill to pause.
- Exfil with the Cryo Freeze Formula.
-
Ascension
- Rewards: Pistol Partner Emblem, 2000 XP
- Objectives
- Use a Redeploy Drone to free fall or parachute to a different Threat Zone.
-
Merc Cleanup
- Rewards: Deadshot Daiquiri, 2000 XP
- Objectives
- Kill 20 Mercenaries in Merc Camps
- Loot 3 Merc Camp caches
-
Reaper
- Rewards: PHD Flopper Can, 2000 XP
- Objectives
- Collect 15 Items from Harvester Orbs
- Destroy 3 Harvester Orbs
-
Guardian Angel
- Rewards: Epic Aether Tool, 2000 XP
- Objectives
- Heal Operators 20 times with Healing Aura Field Upgrade
-
Shocked
- Rewards: Madness Sticker, 2000 XP
- Objectives
- Stun 25 Zombies with Dead Wire Ammo Mod
- Stun 5 Special Zombies with Dead Wire Ammo Mod
Tier Three Missions
There are three missions in this Tier of Act 2.
-
More Firepower
- Rewards: Survivors Calling Card, 2000 XP
- Objectives
- Pack-a-Punch a weapon to Level II
- Kill 75 Zombies with a Level II Pack-a-Punched weapon
- Kill a Special Zombie with a Level II Pack-a-Punched weapon
-
Bounty Hunter
- Rewards: Dead Wire Ammo Mod, 2000 XP
- Objectives
- Complete a Big Bounty Contract for a Mangler
- Complete a Big Bounty Contract for a Disciple
- Complete a Big Bounty Contract for a Mimic
-
Essence of Aether
- Rewards: Speed Cola Can, 2000 XP
- Objectives
- Collect the Essence Sample from the container in Hamza Bazaar at Hadiqa Farms
- Collect the Essence Sample from the container in Rostova Shops at Levin Resort
- Collect the Essence Sample from the container in Quadri Shopping Center at Zaravan City
Tier Four Missions
There is only one mission in this Tier.
-
Heist
- Rewards: Cranial Adjustment Charm, 2500 XP
- Objectives
- Complete an Aether Extractor Contract
- Collect a filled Essence Container from an Aether Extractor
Tier Five Missions
There are three missions in this Tier and after that, we have a Story Mission.
-
Mind Control
- Rewards: Elemental Pop Can, 2500 XP
- Objectives
- Turn 20 Zombies with Brain Rot Ammo Mod
- Allow 25 Zombies to be killed by turned Zombies
-
Frost Bite
- Rewards: Double XP Token, 2500 XP
- Objectives
- Freeze 50 Zombies with Frost Blast Field Upgrade
- Freeze 5 Mimics with Frost Blast Field Upgrade
-
Exterminator
- Rewards: Bad Biker Calling Card, 2500 XP
- Objectives
- Complete a Spore Control Contract
- Complete the Contract in under 2 minutes and 30 seconds
- Obtain Rare Aether Tool Schematic and Exfil
Act 2 Story Mission
Another cutscene will unlock when you complete this mission.
-
Shepherd
- Rewards: Warmageddon Vehicle Skin, 5000 XP
- Objectives
- Deploy to Neutralizer Test Site
- Successfully test the Neutralizer
Act 3: All Missions and Rewards
There are four Tiers in this Act and these missions are the toughest out of every single one in the previous Acts.
Tier One Missions
-
Two Factor Authentication
- Rewards: Flawless Aetherium Crystal, 3000 XP
- Objectives
- Complete a Defend Ground Station Contract
- Kill 20 Mercenaries during the Contract
- Maintain the computer’s health above 60%
- Exfil with the Death Perception Recipe
Tier Two Missions
There are six missions in this Tier.
-
Firestarter
- Rewards: Epic Aether Tool, 2500 XP
- Objectives
- Ignite 50 Zombies with Napalm Burst Ammo Mod
- Ignite 5 Special Zombies with Napalm Burst Ammo Mod
-
Ghosted
- Rewards: Saw Blade Emblem, 2500 XP
- Objectives
- Kill 100 Zombies with Aether Shroud Field Upgrade
- Kill 20 Mercenaries with Aether Shroud
-
Alternate Current
- Rewards: Brain Rot Ammo Mod, 2500 XP
- Objectives
- Hit 10 Mercenaries with Tesla Storm Field Upgrade
- Kill 50 Zombies affected by Tesla Storm Field Upgrade
-
Most Firepower
- Rewards: Carnage Charm, 2500 XP
- Objectives
- Pack-a-Punch a weapon to Level III
- Kill 100 Zombies with a Level III Pack-a-Punched weapon
- Kill a Megabomb with a Level III Pack-a-Punched weapon
-
Paint the Target
- Rewards: Tombstone Can, 2500 XP
- Objectives
- Kill 20 Mercenaries with Precision Airstrikes
- Hit a Mercenary Convoy with a Precision Airstrike
- Hit a Merc Camp with a Precision Airstrike
-
Crash and Burn
- Rewards: Double Weapon XP, 2500 XP
- Objectives
- Shoot down 3 enemy helicopters
Tier Three Missions
We have a single mission in this Tier.
-
Storm the Castle
- Rewards: Malicious Weapon Blueprint, 3000 XP
- Objectives
- Complete a Merc Camp
- Clear a Merc Stronghold
- Defeat Warlord
- Collect Strauss’s Research
Tier Four Missions
These are the final missions we have in all of the Acts. After that, we will have a final Story Mission to complete. There are three missions in this Tier.
-
Closing Time
- Rewards: Legendary Aether Tool, 2500 XP
- Objectives
- Complete a Merc Camp
- Clear a Merc Stronghold
- Defeat Warlord
- Collect Strauss’s Research
-
Spring Cleaning
- Rewards: Death Rig Sticker, 2500 XP
- Objectives
- Clear an Infested Stronghold in the High Threat Zone
-
Holdout
- Rewards: Ray Gun, 2500 XP
- Objectives
- Complete an Outlast contract
- Kill 50 zombies inside the corrupted space
- Exfil with the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Plans
Act 3 Story Mission
This is the final Story Mission you need to complete to acquire an exclusive skin called ‘The Bone Collector.”
-
Defeat Zakhaev
- Rewards: The Bone Collector Operator Skin, 10000 XP
- Objectives
- Deploy to Zakhaev’s Stronghold
- Cleanse the Exclusion Zone
Those are all the MW3 Zombies mission rewards. There might be more in the future. In that case, we will upgrade this guide when necessary.
