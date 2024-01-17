EA FC 24 Thierry Henry Base Icon SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

The Thierry Henry Base Icon Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Fans have an excellent chance to add one of the most iconic attackers in soccer history to their squad. Here’s all you need to know about this Icon card, including how to get it from SBC.

Advertisement

Icons is a special Ultimate Team promotion featuring the legends of the sport. It has been a part of the Ultimate Team mode since this soccer game series was called FIFA. The Arsenal and French legend Thierry Henry is one of the Icons available in this game.

About the Thierry Henry Base Icon card

Unlike the Ultimate Team modes in the FIFA titles, EA FC 24 didn’t release three Base editions of an Icon. Instead, it had a single Base edition for every available Icon. Henry has a 91-rated Base Icon card, which is extremely famous for its attacking stats. EA Sports later releases a 93-rated Thunderstruck Icon edition.

Advertisement

Icon cards are popular among EA FC 24 fans because of their incredible stats and team chemistry. The Thierry Henry Base Icon is no exception, as it has impressive pace, shooting, and dribbling stats. It would enable fans to assemble a competitive team of players from various leagues and nations.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The 91-rated Thierry Henry Base Icon is available in Ultimate Team packs and Transfer Market. However, fans can now participate in SBC to acquire the Icon card. To complete the challenge, fans would have to assemble ten starting lineups of 11 players while following some requirements.

Born Legend

The team should have exactly eleven Rare Bronze players.

Rising Star

The team should include exactly eleven Rare Silver players.

On a Loan

The team’s overall rating should be over 81.

Gunners

One Arsenal player should be on the team.

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be on the team.

The team’s overall rating should be over 83.

League Finesse

One LALIGA EA SPORTS player should be on the team.

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be on the team.

The team’s overall rating should be over 85.

League Legend

One Premier League player should be on the team.

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be on the team.

The team’s overall rating should be over 86.

87-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be over 88.

Top-notch

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be on the team.

The team’s overall rating should be over 88.

To create the ten required lineups, fans would need to spend more than 963,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market. They can also complete this challenge using fewer coins via using untradeable or unwanted cards. If they run out of these resources, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more.

Advertisement

EA FC 24 fans must complete the Thierry Henry Base Icon SBC soon because this Ultimate Team challenge is only available for a limited time. Once this card expires, fans might have to spend more coins at the Transfer Market or open multiple packs to get this Icon card.