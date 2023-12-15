EA FC 24 Deniz Undav Bundesliga POTM: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 has named Deniz Undav the Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) for November. They introduced a special edition card for the player as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC). Let’s dive in to know more about this challenge and its reward.

Advertisement

Electronic Arts selects a soccer star as the “Player of the Month” for each league every month. These players are acknowledged with a special card with enhanced stats. Since the game series was known as FIFA, this POTM promotion has been available in Ultimate Team. The VfB Stuttgart star Undav is the latest Bundesliga POTM for outstanding performance.

About Deniz Undav Bundesliga POTM card

The base Ultimate Team card for the German striker is only a 75-rated Common Gold. Most fans would use this base card for completing SBCs. However, they would want to get their hands on the 86-rated Bundesliga POTM, which is way better than his base card and has improved stats.

Advertisement

This is an excellent opportunity for fans to have a special card from the top division of German soccer. It would especially help those fans trying to build a strong Bundesliga or German squad. This newly-added card has impressive stats, but the 90-shooting would make it a perfect goalscorer.

How to obtain this Bundesliga POTM card?

Fans would have to complete the related Squad Building Challenges (SBC) just like they do for every Player of the Month card. This challenge would require them to put together a squad of eleven players while meeting some requirements.

At least one Bundesliga player should be part of the team.

At least one player over 86-rated should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 84.

Fans would be spending over 28,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to build the needed squad. This special card is a reasonable price but can be acquired for fewer coins by using spare or untradable cards. In case of a shortage of cards and coins, they can participate in the Ultimate Team matches to get more.

Fans shouldn’t miss out on this opportunity to grab this special-grade card. So, they should complete the SBC soon, as it will expire after a limited time. That’s all they need to know about this Deniz Undav Bundesliga POTM card.