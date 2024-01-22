How to Get a 99-Rated Evolution Player in EA FC 24?

EA FC 24 has introduced the new “TOTY Unsung Hero” Evolution to improve a center midfielder. However, this new premium upgrade has presented fans the opportunity to obtain the first 99-rated Ultimate Team card, and that too via an Evolution.

Evolution is a unique Ultimate Team feature introduced in EA FC 24. It allows fans to drastically improve a card’s stats and overall ratings. However, EA Sports prevents fans from creating outrageously high-rated cards by implementing eligibility criteria while selecting the card for Evolution. Things have changed with the “TOTY Unsung Hero.” Here is the guide to obtaining a 99-rated card.

Which player to select for evolving into a 99-rated Ultimate Team card?

Despite all cautions, EA FC 24 experts have found a way to obtain a 99-rated Radioactive card. However, it is only available using the Ryan Howley Common Bronze card which is only a 60-rated Center Midfielder (CM). Usually, fans would get rid of this card via Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

But thanks to this new TOTY Unsung Hero Evolution, this Dundee FC midfielder would have a fixed spot on everyone’s starting XI. Let’s look at the stats of this 99-rated Ryan Howley Radioactive card.

Pace – 85

Shooting – 61

Passing – 97

Dribbling – 95

Defending – 96

Physical – 99

How to evolve Ryan Howley to 99-rated in EA FC 24?

Aside from the new TOTY Unsung Hero, fans would also require the Keep Up and Fast Forward Evolution to acquire this mind-blowing Ultimate Team card. If you have the Evolutions and the Common Bronze card, follow the steps to get your hands on the 99-rated Ryan Howley Radioactive.

Select Howley Common Bronze for the Keep Up Evolution and complete the Level 1 task to claim the rewards.

Complete the Keep Up Level 2 tasks, but don’t claim the rewards. Then, let the Evolution expire.

Select the incompletely evolved Howley card for Fast Forward and complete the Level 3 tasks to claim the rewards.

Complete the Fast Forward Level 4 tasks, but don’t claim the rewards. Then, let this Evolution expire too.

Select the Howley card for the TOTY Unsung Hero and complete all tasks to claim all the rewards available via this Evolution.

Once evolved via TOTY Unsung Hero, claim the Keep Up Level 2 and Fast Forward Level 4 rewards to acquire the 99-rated Ryan Howley Radioactive.

How much would this mid-blowing Evolution cost?

Aside from a long wait and a lot of grinding, EA FC 24 fans would have to spend some coins from their in-game pockets to acquire this mind-blowing card. The 60-rated Ryan Howley Common Bronze is available for 200 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. However, the price might rise due to its ability to evolve into a 99-rated card.

Once acquired the Bronze card, fans would be spending 75,000 Ultimate Team coins or 350 FC points on Keep Up Evolution. They would have to again be spending the same amount of resources for the Fast Forward and TOTY Unsung Hero Evolutions. Overall, EA FC 24 fans would be spending over 225,000 Ultimate Team coins or 1,050 FC points on the 99-rated Radioactive card.

Despite the expense, fans shouldn’t let go of this opportunity. After all, it is a bargain deal to obtain a 99-rated Radioactive card for such a price.