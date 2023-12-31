EA FC 24 Stop Right There Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

EA FC 24 has released two new exciting Evolutions, Stop Right There 1 and 2, to refine the hold-up play by increasing ball control and mental stats while adding new Playstyles. These Evolutions are also part of the current Winter Wildcards campaign, as the evolved cards share the same visuals.

This premium Evolution will cost fans 75,000 Ultimate Team coins or 350 FC points to significantly improve their chosen cards. The developers have released two editions of this Evolution, enabling fans to use these upgrades on two cards. However, they should be more careful with these premium boosts, as they cost so much. Here we are with everything about “Stop Right Here” that will help you complete these objectives.

Requirements for Stop Right There Evolution

This premium Evolution will not allow fans to evolve any cards they want. To prevent fans from creating outrageous Ultimate Team cards, EA has implemented some eligibility requirements. Let’s look at those requirements for the newly added Stop Right There Evolution to make the best choice.

Overall: Maximum 85-rated

Maximum 85-rated Shooting: Maximum 90-rated

Maximum 90-rated Dribbling: Maximum 82-rated

Maximum 82-rated Physical: Maximum 85-rated

Maximum 85-rated Position: ST

ST Must not be: Base Icon

Base Icon No. of Playstyles: Maximum 7

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?

Now that we know the requirements, let’s take a look at the tasks that fans must complete to evolve their chosen Ultimate Team card. EA FC 24 players must complete the three levels of tasks listed below to unlock the newly added Stop Right There Evolution.

Level 1 Challenge

Play four Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Assist five goals in Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win two Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player by at least two goals on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win four Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Play four Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Score eight goals in Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 3 Challenge

Win four Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Score and assist in three Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win two Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player by at least two goals on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

Let’s look at the rewards for finishing the Stop Right There Evolution. With three new Playstyles, the chosen card would gain significant stat and overall rating boosts as the Evolution reward. Because there are three levels of tasks to complete, fans will receive these upgrades in three separate sets of rewards.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +1

Passing +5

Dribbling +4

Weak Foot +1

Physical +1

Press Proven Playstyle

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +1

Balance +6

Ball Control +10

Positioning +6

Reactions +3

Tiki Taka Playstyle

Level 3 Rewards

Overall +1

Short Passing +8

Strength +2

Vision +7

Composure +6

First Touch Playstyle

What cards should they choose for Stop Right There?

Despite the requirements, there are many eligible cards for this premium upgrade for fans to choose from. The top five Ultimate Team cards for the newly added Stop Right There 1 and 2 are as follows.

Peter Crouch Heroes (85-rated ST)

(85-rated ST) Rachel Daly Rare Gold (85-rated ST)

(85-rated ST) Ollie Watkins Team of the Week (85-rated ST)

(85-rated ST) Edin Džeko Team of the Week (85-rated ST)

(85-rated ST) Alvaro Morata Euro (85-rated ST)

These are our top five Stop Right There Evolution recommendations, which may differ from yours. That’s all there is to know about the new premium card upgrade in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.