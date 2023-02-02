GTA Online weekly update for February 2, 2023: Acid Lab profits go up by 1.5x

The first GTA Online weekly update for February has arrived and is rather underwhelming. Following up on a week that introduced a new car, expectations were high for this week’s update. However, no new car was added to the game, and the Weeny Issi Rally is also no longer in stock. While disappointing, it’s not all doom and gloom as the Acid Lab gets a 1.5x multiplier on its money and RP payout. Here’s everything new this week.

GTA Online Hard Mode Challenges continue till February 8

Podium Vehicle – Stinger GT

Prize Ride Challenge – Place Top 5 In LS Car Meet Series Races For 3 Days In A Row

Prize Ride – Granger Lifeguard

Luxury Autos Showroom

Coquette D10

Turismo R

Deluxe Motorsports Showroom

Everon

Penetrator

Baller ST

Youga Classic

Tulip

New Content

The Crowbar is now available from the Gun Van

Discounts

50% Off

Youga Classic ($97,500)

30% Off

Brickade 6×6 ($1,015,000)

($1,015,000) Tropos Rallye ($571,200)

($571,200) Tulip ($502,600)

Bonuses

2x GTA$ & RP

Hasta La Vista

1.5x GTA$ & RP

Acid Lab Sell Missions

Receive double the Supply Units from Acid Lab Source Missions as part of the new event week.

First Dose Missions Hard Mode Challenges and rewards (Till February 8)

Green Fooliganz MTL Brickade 6X6 livery: Complete any First Dose Mission on Hard difficulty

Safari Ranger Entity MT livery: Complete 3 different First Dose Missions on Hard difficulty

Speed Demon Cypher livery: Complete any First Dose Mission on Hard difficulty in less than 10 minutes

Kisama Drifter 300R livery: Complete any First Dose mission on Hard difficulty without dying.

Taxi Job Bonuses (Till February 8)

2X GTA$ on Taxi Job Tips

Owners of the Taxi (and those who purchase it through February 8 from Warstock Cache & Carry) will receive the Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar shirt.

Complete 1 fare during Taxi Work to receive GTA$100,000.

Earn GTA$20,000 from Taxi Work to receive an additional GTA$100,000.

Earn GTA$40,000 from Taxi Work to score the Mustard Vinyl, Mustard Vinyl Cut jackets and GTA$100,000.

