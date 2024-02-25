EA FC 24 Timo Werner Fantasy FC SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

With the conclusion of Future Stars, EA FC 24 has welcomed the Fantasy FC promo. The new promo has brought with it several exciting content, including a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) that will reward fans with a Fantasy FC Timo Werner card. So, here is everything they would need to know about the card and its related challenge.

Fantasy FC is the new Ultimate Team promo where the selected player receives a drastic enhancement to their overall rating and stats. The card would receive further upgrades depending on the individual or club’s real-life performances in the upcoming matches.

What are the stats of the Timo Werner Fantasy FC card?

Timo Werner has an 82-rated Rare Gold for his default Ultimate Team card, although it is mostly used for completing SBCs at this stage of the game. He also received an 86-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) for a previous performance with RB Leipzig. However, his best card is the recently released 89-rated Fantasy FC, which can get even better depending on his and Tottenham Hotspurs’ upcoming performances.

With Werner joining Spurs in the Winter, fans who are building a Premier League theme squad can now use his new Fantasy FC card. This card would also be a direct link to German players on the team. Moreover, fans can use Werner’s card at multiple forward positions, including Striker (ST), Center Forward (CF), and Left Wing (LW).

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Timo Werner’s 89-rated Fantasy FC card is exclusive to the new SBC. So, fans would have to put together five Starting XIs while meeting some requirements to complete the challenge.

Top Form

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the Starting XI.

The team’s overall rating should be over 85.

Germany

One German player should be in the Starting XI.

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the Starting XI.

The team’s overall rating should be over 85.

Premier League

One Premier League player should be in the Starting XI.

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the Starting XI.

The team’s overall rating should be over 86.

87-Rated Squad

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be in the Starting XI.

The team’s overall rating should be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be over 88.

Fans would need at least 516,000 Ultimate Team coins to build the necessary teams for completing the SBC. Alternatively, they can also use fooder cards that will lower the number of coins required. However, if the resources ever fall short, players can participate in matches to earn more coins and card packs.

We would suggest EA FC players complete the SBC, as they would be getting their hands on a good player card with great stats and double Playstyles+. More importantly, this card would evolve further and is currently available for a reasonable price.