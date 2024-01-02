Fans Accuse Adin Ross of Fat Shaming After His Recent Comments About Sam Frank Went Viral

Twitch Streamer Adin Ross faces major criticism frequently and he recently got called out for fat shaming as he was passing unpleasant comments about Sam Frank. Sam Frank garnered her popularity during her modeling days and even more so after getting in touch with Rangesh “N3on” Mutama.

Samantha Frank, popularly known as Sam Frank is identified to be N3on’s girlfriend and has often appeared on his streams. However, she has been subjected to a lot of hate since her and N3on’s relationship is considered to be a farce, and many believe Sam is using the streamer for money and clout. Likewise, Adin Ross had a long-standing feud with Sam Frank as he accused the female streamer of cheating on N3on.

In November 2023, Adin Ross accused Sam of having an affair with a guy in Vegas, an allegation Sam outright denied. At the same time, N3on kept entertaining his relationship with Sam and was even supporting of her adult content, which is why he gets thrashed by netizens time and time again.

Recently a clip was uploaded on Twitter where Adin Ross is seen passing distasteful comments on Sam and N3on. Adin mostly commented on her revealing clothing and her questionable online career on an adult video site. As he continued, Adin shared how he likes women who do not show themselves off on the internet and have self-respect. Right after saying all this, he moved to call Sam “fat” on the stream in a demeaning tone.

It is not known whether Adin Ross is fatphobic or just said it out of hatred for Sam. Still, judging from the tone in which Adin spoke, it is possible that both the reasons apply here. However, Sam Frank and N3on haven’t addressed this matter as of yet, leaving fans curious to know more.



Here is what fans had to say about Adin Ross passing alleged fat-shaming comments

Netizens have turned their back on Adin in this case and accuse him of seeking attention. Some have even pointed out that Adin’s ex-girlfriend Pami also joined an adult video site, so he doesn’t have the right to pass comments on N3on and Sam just like that. At the same time, others even dived in to speak against his fatphobic comment, which is not respected by the internet.

On the other hand, many have agreed with the opinions passed by Adin against N3on, except for the fat-shaming part. Netizens also believe that content creators target N3on for views and Adin is one of them. This is why many don’t find his random comments meritorious or original in any way.

The internet has been hating on Sam and N3on ever since they got together. However, it is questionable if the jealousy stems from hate or from people actually caring about N3on. With that said, this drama is sure to continue and other streamers or netizens will express their thoughts on the couple.

