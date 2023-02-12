Vintage muscle car added to GTA Online: All about the Classique Broadway

GTA Online drip-feed content from the Los Santos Drug Wars update continues to roll in. This time the developers are taking a break from Supercars and are turning the clock back to a simpler time. The Classique Broadway is a vintage car that isn’t designed to be fast but is every vintage car collector’s dream. Here’s what the two-door car is capable of in terms of stats.

Also read: Hogwarts Legacy PC users find PlayStation exclusive quest in game files, potential mod to unlock content coming soon

GTA Online adds the Classique Broadway, makes Taxi livery available as well

Buckle into the Classique Broadway and head back to a time when futuristic design was utopian and hopeful. The Classique Broadway (Muscle) now available from Legendary Motorsport. Get it by Feb 15 to also receive the Los Santos Lovers livery: https://t.co/QpHaQLX2Uh pic.twitter.com/0AlWvBS5z5 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 9, 2023

“Let’s face it. So far, the future has been a disappointment. We were promised commercial space travel and world peace. What we got was increasingly weird VR p*rn. And everything else pretty much sucked. So, why not buckle into the Broadway and head right back to a time before Rule 34 existed, and futuristic design was still utopian sci-fi rather than doomsday chic?”

— Legendary Motorsport description

The Classique Broadway is a Muscle class car that can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $925,000. As far as modern DLC car pricing goes, the Broadway is on the cheaper side but isn’t exactly cheap either. Based off of the real-life 1946-1948 Oldsmobile 66 Club Sedan, the Broadway looks and performs like a car from the same era. Buyers can expect a raw driving experience, complete with slow acceleration and a low top speed befitting the car’s generation.

In terms of top speed, the Broadway posts a paltry record of 100.00 mph (160.93 km/h). Its rear-wheel drivetrain paired with just a 3-speed gearbox means that it isn’t breaking any records in terms of acceleration either. However, the car fits perfectly in a vintage collection alongside the Truffade Z-Type and Stinger GT. Those looking to get the car this week can deliver 50 customers to their destinations during Taxi Work to unlock the Downtown Cab Co. livery as well.

Also read: GTA Online weekly update for February 9, 2023: New car, Diamonds, and Valentine’s unlocks