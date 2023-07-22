FIFA 23 Heung Min Son Premium Futties SBC: How to obtain the Spurs star in FUT?

While FIFA 23 is nearing its end, Electronic Arts unveiled the new Futties series for the UYltimate Team. The Heung Min Son Premium Futties Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is now live in the game. Here is everything you need to know about it.

The Futties is a unique promotion in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that celebrates the various cards released in the last season. It provides a special boost to various players who got selected to be part of it. The Korean winger Heung Min Son is the latest Futties to join the game.

Tottenham Hotspur failed to add silverware to their cabinet once again, but their talisman Son added many goals and assists to his record. So EA Sports awarded him a new Premium Futties card that is exclusively available as a reward for completing an ongoing SBC.

About the FIFA 23 Heung Min Son Premium Futties card

The Korean star has an excellent FUT card as his default, an 89-rated Rare Gold. But EA Sports has later provided him with even more excellent cards, but they are nowhere close to his new Futties edition. It has a rating over 96 on this new card with spectacular stats.

Pace – 96

Shooting – 97

Passing – 91

Dribbling – 97

Defending – 49

Physicality – 80

Son is listed as a Left Winger (LW) on his new Futties card. But fans can also use him as a Left Midfielder (LM) or Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM) to better suit the team’s formation and chemistry. Further, this new special card also offers him 5-Star Skills and a 5-Star Weak Foot.

How to complete the FIFA 23 Heung Min Son Premium Futties SBC?

The developers didn’t keep things simple for the fans to obtain the Heung Min Son Premium Futties card. They divided the SBC into four segments, where fans must create a Starting XI. But they must also meet some requirements, which might complicate completing this Squad Building Challenge (SBC).

Tactical Emulation

One Tottenham Hotspurs player should be part of the squad.

The total rating of the team should be higher than 88.

Premier League

One Premier League player should be part of the squad.

The total rating of the team should be higher than 89.

Top Form

One Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be part of the squad.

The total rating of the team should be higher than 90.

91-Rated Squad

One Team of the Week (TOTW) or Team of the Season (TOTS) player should be part of the squad.

The total rating of the team should be higher than 91.

Fans might end up spending over 550,000 FUT coins in the Transfer Market to create the fodders to finish this SBC. Undoubtedly, it is a gigantic amount to spend on a challenge. But fans can lower the amount by using spare cards in their collection. If there is a shortage of coins and cards, fans can obtain more by participating in FUT matches.

FIFA 23 Fans must obtain the Heung Min Son Premium Futties card before EA Sports removes the SBC from the Ultimate Team. If this guide was helpful, click here to find out everything about the new Jamie Vardy Flashback card.