FIFA 23 Claudio Bravo Shapeshifters Objective: How to complete this challenge?

The FIFA 23 Ultimate team’s Shapeshifters campaign continues with the addition of Claudio Bravo. The fans have a great opportunity to bag this new special card. So here is all they need to know to get their hands on this in-game item.

The Shapeshifters is a FIFA 23 Ultimate Team campaign that drastically enhances selected FUT cards of soccer stars and also provides new abilities, skills, and alternate positions. The Real Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is the newest Shapeshifter to join FIFA 23.

The Chilean goalkeeper is one of the greatest La Liga goalkeepers. But he wasn’t part of the initial two Shapeshifters team. EA Sports eventually included him in this special FUT card series, which is exclusively available as an objective reward.

About the FIFA 23 Claudio Bravo Shapeshifters

The Real Betis star has a 78-rated Common Gold as his default FUT card. But EA Sports significantly boosted his overall stats and ratings when included in the Shapeshifters. This new special FUT card has a rating of over 93 with the following spectacular yet surprising stats:

Pace – 97

Shooting – 93

Passing – 91

Dribbling – 94

Defending – 72

Physicality – 89

EA Sports continues the trend of changing Goalkeeper (GK) to an outfield player with the Claudio Bravo Shapeshifters. Instead of protecting the goal, the Chilean now needs to bury the ball in the back of the net. He is now a Right Winger (RW) who can also play as Right Midfielder (RW). Further, he has 5-Star Skills and a 3-Star Weak Foot to become an excellent attacker.

How to complete this Shapeshifters objective?

Fans must accomplish certain in-game objectives to acquire the Claudio Bravo Shapeshifters card. They might have to spend FUT coins for completing this objective as they would have to participate in many Squad Building Challenges.

10 Completions: Completing the new Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 10 times.

15 Completions: Completing the new Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 15 times.

20 Completions: Completing the new Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 20 times.

30 Completions: Completing the new Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 30 times.

40 Completions: Completing the new Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 40 times.

50 Completions: Completing the new Shapeshifters Crafting Upgrade SBC 50 times.

So that’s all fans need to know about the FIFA 23 Claudio Bravo Shapeshifters Objective. Moreover, they should acquire this card as soon as possible, as it’s a limited-time objective that will be removed from the game after a few days. After completing this FUT objective, fans should check the Emiliano Martinez Shapeshifters SBC by clicking here.