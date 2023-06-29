FIFA 23 Levi Lumeka Shapeshifters Objective: How to complete this challenge?

The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Shapeshifters continue to add more exciting FUT cards to the game. The Levi Lumeka Shapeshifters card is currently available in the game. So here is everything fans need to know about getting this in-game item.

The Shapeshifters is a FIFA 23 Ultimate Team campaign that significantly upgrades some selected FUT soccer star cards. But it also provides new abilities, skills, and alternate positions. The Real Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is the newest Shapeshifter to the Ultimate Team.

The English winger wasn’t part of the initial two Shapeshifters teams that EA Sports released earlier. Eventually, the developers included him in this exclusive FUT card series. However, this in-game item is only available as an objective reward.

About the FIFA 23 Levi Lumeka Shapeshifters

The Troyes star’s default FUT card is a 64-rated Rare Bronze, which FIFA 23 fans commonly use to complete SBC. But EA Sports significantly boosted the overall stats and ratings when they added him in the Shapeshifters, making it a card that fans would include in their main FUT squads. After all, it’s a 94-rated card with the following stats:

Pace – 94

Shooting – 94

Passing – 90

Dribbling – 93

Defending – 61

Physicality – 89

On his Rare Bronze card, Lumeka is a Left Winger (LW), but EA Sports has him operate in the midfield as a Shapeshifter. He is now a Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM). Further, he has 4-Star Skills and a 4-Star Weak Foot on this new FUT card. This new card has undoubtedly turned the English winger into a mind-blowing midfielder.

How to complete this Shapeshifters ‘Upside-Down’ objective?

Fans have an excellent opportunity to obtain a high-rated FUT card. The Levi Lumeka Shapeshifters card is now available as a reward for completing an in-game objective from EA Sports. Fans will not need to pay any FUT coins to finish this challenge.

Win 3: Fans need to win three FUT matches.

Fans need to win three FUT matches. Score 8: Fans need to score eight goals in FUT matches.

Fans need to score eight goals in FUT matches. Assist 6: Fans need to assist six goals in FUT matches.

NOTE: As previously stated, fans will not need to spend FUT money to achieve this challenge. However, they can spend some coins on better FUT cards to build a more competitive squad to complete this objective.

So that’s all fans need to know about the FIFA 23 Levi Lumeka Shapeshifters Objective. They should acquire this card soon, as it’s a limited-time objective, and EA Sports will remove it after a few days. After completing this FUT objective, fans should check the Josko Gvardiol Shapeshifters SBC by clicking here.