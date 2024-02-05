Adin Ross Gave Playboi Carti $2000000 and a Ferrari to Get Him on His Stream

While Adin Ross has been breaking numerous streaming records these past few months, he recently started teasing a massive collab for his next livestream. To much of his fans’ excitement, the streaming sensation has now officially revealed an Adin Ross x Playboi Carti collaboration on his official X (Twitter) handle. It is important to know that Adin Ross has grown from an average gaming streamer to one of Kick’s best owing to his top-tier collaborations.

Adin has been using this tactic ever since his Twitch era and it has propelled him into the spotlight. Some of his past guests turned out to be sensational stars like Chris Brown, 21 Savage, Anuel AA, Soulja Boy, and more. So bringing on someone like Playboi Carti for a stream is nothing out of the ordinary for him.

However, the collaboration did not turn out to be cheap for Adin Ross. After catching sight of a fan page claiming that he had to pay Carti $50k for the stream, the streamer decided to address the truth on his official X (Twitter) page. Adin Ross announced that he had to pay nothing less than $2 million in cash and also gift him a Ferrari to make him agree to the collab.



$50k ? 2 million , cash

& a rari

2024 MUSIC Adin X playboi carti stream tonight live on my kick. See u soon. https://t.co/HXfQnKCttG — adin (@adinross) February 5, 2024

Fans could not believe the amount Adin had to pay to convince Carti for a collaboration. They also mentioned how the rapper has not been in any media outlets for several years now and questioned if he had done any “Demon Magic” to make this happen. Adin’s fans also claimed that he was going to win the Streamer of the Year award this year.

Adin Ross claims he has more money than 95% of rappers

Although Adin Ross’s fans were amazed by the extent he could go to make streams happen, they also questioned why he would pay such huge sums of money. This announcement also made people wonder about the amount the wealth the streamer has amassed to spend in such a carefree way.

The fact is, Adin Ross has more money than 95% of the rappers in the world. This is not a speculation and has been officially confirmed by Adin himself. While reacting to a clip featuring lil yachty making speculations about Kai Carlo Cenat III’s wealth, Adin stated, “I am gonna be factual bro, you all ready for this take, I got more money and Kai has more money than 95% of rappers, facts, straight up bro, straight the f*ck up.”

Adin Ross reacts to Lil Yachty, saying that Kai Cenat and him have more money than 90% of these rappers. pic.twitter.com/EsmypfvvPx — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 17, 2023

Immediately after revealing his worth, he shocked his viewers promising that he was nowhere near the richest streamer on the planet. Still, he can spend millions of dollars on sports and luxury cars. Adin has over 6 cars sitting at his content warehouse worth millions. Not to forget his spending of over $2 million on watches just to gift his friends, colleagues, and family. So in comparison, spending on investments for the betterment of his career is the least Adin can do.