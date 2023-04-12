FIFA 23 Title Update 11 buffs skill moves

Following the update that added the women’s UEFA Champions League to FIFA 23, the football sim has received a minor update. This time around, the focus is on skill moves, and helping players chain them together. With the new change, players will be able to string together moves with more ease, as long as they don’t repeat moves. Here’s everything new in the update.

FIFA 23 Title Update 11 patch notes

Title Update #11 is now available for the PC (EA app/Origin/Steam/Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One versions of FIFA 23.

Gameplay

Made the following change:

Players can now perform chained Skill Moves with more consistency when not repeating the same Skill Move back-to-back in a chain.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated several aspects of CONMEBOL competitions, such as competition schedules.

Updated some kits, tifos, trophies, audio, ad boards, portraits, broadcast packages, text descriptions, balls, competitions, and crowds.

Please note that updated star heads will be made available following a Matchday update later this week.

EA Sports FC branding revealed as the successor to FIFA inches closer

Join the Club https://t.co/w1dtuLclDp We can’t wait to show you the future of football this July #EASPORTSFC pic.twitter.com/pS1fw8pFgZ — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 6, 2023

Earlier this year it was revealed that EA and FIFA are ending their longstanding partnership. EA quoted large licensing fees as the cause, stating that they could instead build a better product. This July, the future of EA Sports FC will be revealed in full.

EA has managed to maintain most of the licenses from previous games. Here’s a list from the official EA blog:

“Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, La Liga Santander, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Barclays Women’s Super League, NWSL and many more are partners of EA SPORTS FC.”

With July set as the reveal window, fans can expect EA Sports FC to follow the same launch window of September for FIFA games.