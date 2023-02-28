Fortnite Battle Royale v23.50 patch notes: Cipher quest rewards listed

Fortnite Battle Royale v23.50 contains a bunch of changes for players to enjoy. New Cipher quests have been added to the game, allowing players to decipher messages and get rewards. While Creative mode and Save the World were also update, here are all the notable changes coming to Fortnite Battle Royale with the v23.50 update.

Complete Fortnite Battle Royale v23.50 patch notes

We’re aware the Cipher Quests are currently showing as completed, the quests will be available from 9 AM ET. pic.twitter.com/vHc8F7JG3q — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 28, 2023

Encrypted and unencrypted messages have been intercepted in the form of Cipher Quests. The unencrypted messages are straightforward, but it’s up to you to solve the mystery of the encrypted ones! Figure out how to crack the encrypted Quests then complete all of them. In the process, take up the unvaulted Six Shooter and Infantry Rifle!

CIPHER QUESTS: INTERPRET THE CRYPTIC MESSAGES

Messages received.

In the Cipher Quests section of the Quests page, you’ll find unencrypted Quests that have clear objectives, and an encrypted Quest with an objective that’s… inconclusive. Use the clues at your disposal to figure it out! After completing the encrypted Quest, you’ll unlock the next one after it becomes available. A new Cipher Quest will be added each day until March 7, 2023, and all the Quests will be available until 3/10/23.

Earn XP by completing individual Cipher Quests. For completing certain amounts of Cipher Quests, you’ll unlock new items for your Locker:

7 unencrypted Cipher Quests: Keep the Peace Spray

15 unencrypted Cipher Quests: Order Up Loading Screen

24 unencrypted Cipher Quests: Deciphered Emoticon

3 encrypted Cipher Quests: Circuitry Wrap

For completing a certain encrypted Cipher Quest, you’ll unlock the Distant Roar Spray.

CIPHER QUESTING OLD-SCHOOL

Speaking of mysteries, it’s no mystery that the Six Shooter and the Infantry Rifle are out of the vault! These classic weapons can be found from the ground, Chests, and Supply Drops. Some of the Cipher Quests will have you using ’em!

MISCELLANEOUS UPDATES

The Oathbound Chest spawn rate has increased from 70% to 100%.

Players have an increased chance to roll the Mechanical Archer Reality Augment.

In v23.50, Reality Augments you haven’t unlocked will be more likely to unlock.

MAJOR BUG FIXES

Fixed the issue that caused us to disable the Rift-jector Seat Reality Augment. This Reality Augment is now re-enabled.

