Gacha fans rejoice as miHoYo secures publishing right for Zenless Zone Zero in China; Can it live up to the hype of its predecessors?

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest title from miHoYo and takes place in futuristic Japan. Recently the studio received publishing rights for Zenless Zone Zero, which suggests an imminent release for the title.

When it comes to gacha games miHoYo is one of the most popular development studios worldwide. The developers are famous for titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and more. Most of their recent titles have been successful, but this raises the question of whether they can keep up the hype.

Gacha games are fun to play and miHoYo’s latest title will be released on almost every platform. Moreover, with them receiving publishing rights, it could be assumed that it is nearing the end of development. In this article, we will discuss whether the game would be able to capture the hearts of fans like with previous titles.

Insider intel from leaker Daniel Ahmad claims Zenless Zone Zero has received a publishing license in China recently. This directly means that the game has neared the completion of development and release dates might be revealed soon.

This also means that the game hasn’t been finalized as of yet, and the studio is putting its finishing touches. However, the developers are likely to share more info about Zenless Zone Zero before releasing the title worldwide. Still, with the pace of how things are going, it can be expected that the game might be released in early or mid-2024.

With all the excitement around the upcoming gacha game, fans are still concerned about how much space it would take. Since smartphones have limited storage compared to PCs, many worry that they might have to delete other applications to install the game.

Can ZZZ manage to keep the hype after its release?

Zenless Zone Zero was announced almost a year ago and captured the hearts of many when it was first showcased. The game showcased a HoYoverse title in a modern setting with brand-new characters. The developers even showcased its gameplay during the Gamescom 2023 and displayed what it had to offer.

According to the latest gameplay trailer, the title will be an open-world game set in slightly futuristic Japan. Besides, Zenless Zone Zero will feature a complete exploration mode and other miscellaneous game modes. However, the combat gameplay will be different from its predecessors and feature a Devil May Cry-like combat system, while the modern setting will use mecha-monsters, which is highly anticipated.

With all these things being teased by miHoYo, fans are eagerly waiting for the title. However, with so many gacha games on the market, some might end up losing their playerbase. Still, if Honkai: Star Rail’s record is anything to go by, ZZZ will surely enjoy a massive and dedicated fanbase upon release.