The Best Vaznev-9k Loadout in Warzone 2.0

The Vaznev-9k is in the running for the top SMGs in the game. If played right, it can outclass the best of weapons. This guide contains the only loadout you will need to ensure that your Vaznev 9k is the best in Warzone 2.

Advertisement

Warzone 2 is in a free spot right now where there are no guaranteed meta weapons to stir up the game. However, there is a sure-fire situation in the game where SMG users just dominate at close range and shotguns and assault rifles do not even come close.

Among those SMGs, we have the Vaznev-9k and the Lachmann Sub. The PDSW-528 is also a meta weapon. However, this guide will break down the Vaznev because it is the easiest to use out of all these weapons in the game. We will use EyeQew‘s loadout as a reference in this guide. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Advertisement

Contents

Vaznev 9-k Best Class Loadout in Warzone 2 ft. EyeQew

Attachments

Why Should You Use This Loadout

Vaznev 9k Best Class Loadout in Warzone 2 ft. EyeQew

The Vaznev-9k is one of the best SMGs in the game due to its fire rate and competitive damage in the SMG class. But what makes it the best is how you can play around with the attachments and make it an insane gun with maxed-out mobility and control.

The handling of the gun itself is one of the best out of all weapons. That is why, we will need attachments that will complement the positives and eliminate the negatives. Therefore, we will put a variety of attachments that provide multiple stat bonuses and round out the weapon in a way that doesn’t lean on one aspect.

Attachments

Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

The first attachment we will use is the 45-Round Magazine and there are several reasons for that. One is that this gun eats ammo due to its high fire rate, and the second is that you don’t want to be caught reloading. That is why, having extra ammunition can be a crucial thing and those bullets might protect you from being eliminated early.

Follow that up with the Otrezat Stock which offers lots of mobility to the weapon in the form of aim walking speed and sprint speed. This helps in keeping you agile and fast so that you can move around with the SMG and not get hit as often.

Advertisement

The True Tac Grip is another attachment we will use to increase mobility and handling stats. It increases the sprint-to-fire and ADS speed of the gun which are extremely important in head-to-head close-range gunfights. You should be the first person to pull your gun up and shoot and this attachment will help you do that.

The FSS OLE-V Laser further increases mobility by providing stat bonuses for the ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds along with topping up some amount of aiming stability as well. Finish this setup off with the Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider which conceals your muzzle flash and helps to stay hidden in longer ranges from enemies just in case they spot you.

It also increases recoil steadiness so you can be active in medium ranges without having to worry about considerable recoil.

Why Should You Use This Loadout

This loadout is made for aggressive players. You can count on this SMG loadout due to its quickness, the second you spot an enemy you know your gun is going to be up and you will be the first one to shoot. The greatest advantage this class has is its speed so use it as your greatest advantage.

In addition, the gun has a good fire rate and the extended mag offers more ammo, this allows you to fight multiple enemies without reloading. All the stocks and laser combined will increase your mobility and aiming speed which gives you the advantage as the rusher.

You can use this class loadout as Sniper support as well. Just equip a good one-shot weapon like the MCPR-300 and you are good to go. We also recommend going with perks and equipment that support the quickness of this setup. Opt for smoke grenades to make your escape and throwing knives to finish off enemies quickly.

Those are all the things you need to know about this Vaznev 9k weapon loadout in the game. If you liked this loadout breakdown maybe you would like some of our others. Check them all out here.