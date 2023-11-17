All time top five moments from IShowSpeed’s Streams

Daren Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, is a household name in the live-streaming community. He has risen to prominence in the last couple of years, even winning the Variety Streamer of the Year award at the Streamy Awards 2023.

Advertisement

The American streamer is well-known on streams for his eccentric personality. He might do something ridiculous during each livestream to make his viewers laugh. These crazy moments propelled him to popularity. However, some selected moments in his career stand out the most. So, let’s take a look at those IShowSpeed moments.

When IShowSpeed set his room on fire

On last year’s July 4, IShowSpeed celebrated the great day with fireworks. But instead of lighting them under the clear sky, the YouTube Gaming star chose his room to light them up. After a few seconds, the streamer could be seen shouting and jumping across his room in fear.

Advertisement

The Ohio native claimed he never expected the Pikachu-shaped firework to be so ferocious. Moreover, his chat was against the idea of him lighting the fireworks in his room. Yet, the streamer paid no heed to those cautions. Thankfully, his house didn’t catch fire during this reckless prank although firefighters came to check on the situation.

This incident caught a lot of attention and gave Speed a significant popularity boost. The internet was full of posts and memes related to this iconic event. So, the 19-year-old recreated the event again on July 4 this year. Like last time, Speed was again frantically jumping and shouting in fear.

Speed got Kylie Jenner-like lips

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is followed for their fashion and beauty. The American model and media personality Kylie Jnner is widely recognized for flaunting her beautiful lips. It eventually led to fans trying out a weird experiment to get similar lips.

Advertisement

The “Kylie Jenner Challenge” took over the internet a couple of years ago, where fans sucked out an empty small glass to get lips like Kylie. Although the trend died down after a while, Speed brought it back last year on a livestream.

IShowSpeed was terrified when he saw the results because his swollen-up lips didn’t resemble Jenner’s. His chat further pranked him with claims that the results were permanent. The streamer regretted his actions as he was unaware that they would eventually be normal again.

IShowSpeed pronouncing footballers’ names wrong

The American streaming star is well known for his football content. He is so into the sport that he even live-streamed FIFA World Cup 2022 matches. Moreover, he also participated in the latest Sidemen Charity Match, where his side sadly lost.

Speed became famous among the footballing community when he started playing FIFA 23 on his livestreams. However, it wasn’t his gaming skills that drew attention to him; it was his pronunciation. When unpacking Ultimate Team player cards, the Ohio native often mispronounces the player’s name.

IShowSpeed even mispronounced his soccer idol Cristiano Ronaldo’s name, as he initially called him “Christian Ronaldo.” Moreover, Canadian and Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has also reacted to compilations of Speed mispronouncing his and other footballers’ names.

Lionel Messi winning Ballon’d Or on Speed’s stream

IShowSpeed’s love for the Portuguese and Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo needs no introduction. The 19-year-old has attended several matches of Portugal, Al-Nassr, and Manchester United in hopes of meeting his soccer idol.

The YouTube streamer recently attended and live-streamed the latest Ballon’d Or, one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in football. He was there to see his idol lift the iconic golden ball. But to his surprise and disappointment, it was Ronaldo’s long-time rival Lionel Messi.

The Argentine and Inter Miami superstar claimed his historic eighth Ballon’d Or on IShowSpeed’s livestream. Moreover, the 19-year-old seemed unaware that Cristiano Ronaldo was not even nominated among the top 30 candidates for the prestigious award.

The legendary IShowMeat moment

There are moments one would like to forget, but they are hard to erase from history. IShowSpeed had one such moment in 2023 that he would want to forget. This incident even led to fans and other creators trolling him as “IShowMeat.”

The American streamer was playing a horror game on his livestream. Throughout the stream, he could be seen jumping and screaming whenever there was a jumpscare. But during one such unexpected horror sequence, Speed jumped out of his seat and accidentally flashed his privates on the stream.

The 19-year-old shut down the stream immediately after realizing what happened to him. He later removed the entire live stream from that day. But he was too late, as fans already secured the clip and made it viral on the internet. They later dubbed him “IShowMeat: on Twitter and other online platforms.

There are more such iconic moments in IShowSpeed’s career. But these are the five moments that pushed him to the spotlight. Moreover, no one is going to forget them anytime soon.