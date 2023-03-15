Genshin Impact 3.6 banner: Expected reruns and phase timings

Genshin Impact 3.5 is entering its second phase, and with it, leaks surrounding the Genshin Impact 3.6 update are getting increasingly prevalent. Now, Genshin Impact 3.6 banner leaks are hinting at character reruns that can be expected. In a few days, when the live stream happens, more concrete information will be revealed. Besides that, here is what we know about the Genshin Impact 3.6 expected reruns.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks, characters, rumors, and release date expectations

3.6 Banners Speculations (NOT confirmed)

– Baizhu & Scaramouche

– Nilou & Nahida + Kaveh STC

Genshin Impact pic.twitter.com/RGs1FOv2DT — Genshin News & Info (Leaks) (@Genshin5stars) March 4, 2023

Leaks surrounding the arrival of Baizhu and Kaveh are getting stronger. Travelers can expect them to be a part of the next Genshin Impact update. Besides that, reruns of Nilou and Nahida will make their way to the 3.6 update as well.

Baizhu ‧ Beyond Mortality

Owner of Bubu Pharmacy “There’s a pharmacy in Liyue called Bubu, and in it is Dr. Baizhu. His skills make all illnesses better, but his medicines are really bitter!”#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse #Baizhu pic.twitter.com/FM3FQkrwnA — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 24, 2023

A few Baizhu details were teased when Genshin Impact Twitter shared his look and described him. Along with being a five-star character, Baizhu is also the owner of a pharmacy. HoYoverse describes Baizhu as follows: “There’s a pharmacy in Liyue called Bubu, and in it is Dr. Baizhu. His skills make all illnesses better, but his medicines are really bitter!”

Between Kaveh and Baizhu, Kavhe will be the four-star character and will have basic abilities. Another interesting anecdote is that Baizhu carries a snake around his neck.

Genshin Impact 3.6 banner update schedule

When the update gets released on April 12 or 13, 2023, travelers will enter the first phase of the update. During this, they will be able to take part in new events. There is a big possibility that Ganyu will join Baizhu, and Nilou and Nahida will occur in the second phase.

The second phase begins almost 20 days after the update begins. Considering the 42 day update cycle, it will begin on May 2 or 3, 2023. The live stream introducing the new update will take place 10 days before the update shedding light on what will be introduced.

3.6 leaks//

so i guess we are all getting kaveh now for nilou 😭 pic.twitter.com/ToCBU4MXs0 — vitamin c-lou (@niloutimely) March 1, 2023

Whether the leaked characters make it to the update or not, will only be seen then. For more updates regarding when the live stream will take place, stay tuned to TheSportsRush.

