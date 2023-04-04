Genshin Impact 3.6 Banner Schedule: Nahida, Nilou, Baizhu, Kaveh, and Ganyu Phases Revealed

The Genshin Impact 3.6 update live stream revealed all the banners and their sequence for the upcoming update. With two new characters and a few banner reruns, the update has a lot in store for travelers. Here is the Genshin Impact 3.6 banner schedule.

Nahida, Nilou, Baizhu, Kaveh, and Ganyu will be available during the different phases of the game. Furthermore, quests and storylines surrounding Baizhu and Nahida will also be introduced.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Banner Schedule

Genshin Impact 3.6 will have a banner of five characters in the update. In the first half of the update, travelers will see Nahida and Nilou. With the second phase, Baizhu and Ganyu (a rerun character) will join the update. Kaveh will be the 4-star character.

In the first phase, Nahida and Nilou will have a Character Events Wish banner. In the second phase, Baizhu will have his Character Events Wish banner. Kaveh will receive a drop-rate boost. In addition to this, a special event will also take place in the game, which will give Faruzan as a free reward.

Genshin Impact live stream highlights

The special program of the update took place on March 31, 2023. Travelers were informed of all the additions this update of the game will carry. Here is a list of all the changes that will be seen in the Genshin Impact 3.6 update:

New Artifacts: Nymph’s Dream and Vourukasha’s Glow

Nymph’s Dream and Vourukasha’s Glow Banner Phase 1: Rerun of Nahida and Nilou

Rerun of Nahida and Nilou New characters: Introduction of Baizhu and Kaveh

Introduction of Baizhu and Kaveh A Parade of Providence: A new event that will give out Faruzan for free

A new event that will give out Faruzan for free Banner Phase 2: Baizhu, Ganyu, and Kaveh will be the four-star character

Baizhu, Ganyu, and Kaveh will be the four-star character New Area: The increased playable area around the Great Red Sand

The increased playable area around the Great Red Sand New Weapons: Jadefall Splendor

Jadefall Splendor New Story Quests: Baizhu and Nahida will receive new story quests

All of these characters, weapons, and areas were previously leaked. However, the leaked world boss was not mentioned in the live stream. Travelers waiting for the new world boss will have to wait for the update to release on April 12, 2023, to get information.