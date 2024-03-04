Xbox Reveals Their New SpongeBob SquarePants-Themed Series X Console, Is It Available Only Through Best Buy?

While Sony is planning to release PlayStation 5 Pro, their arch-rivals Microsoft doesn’t seem to have such plans for their Xbox consoles. Instead, the American console makers have opted to release a special edition Xbox Bundle to make more profit.

Advertisement

Xbox has recently unveiled the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle. For this new special Bundle, the American giants have teamed up with Best Buy, Paramount Game Studios, and GameMill. This new limited-edition console would only be available via the Best Buy app.

Those interested in this limited-time Xbox bundle will be able to buy it through the Best Buy app at 8 AM PST on Thursday, March 7, 2024. This bundle would cost fans $699 and is exclusively available in the US. Those living in other countries won’t be able to buy it despite having the Best Buy app.

Advertisement

What would fans get from the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Xbox Bundle?

The new Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle will include an Xbox Series X themed after Spongebob Squarepants. The box will also come with other customized items like an Xbox Wireless Controller themed after Spongebob’s friends including Squidward, Gary, and Mr. Krabs.

Aside from the customized console and controller, the limited-edition bundle will have a digital copy of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. It is a crossover fighting game featuring some of the most iconic characters by Nickelodeon, including Spongebob Squarepants. Moreover, a new DLC will be available from February 15 which will bring in Mr. Krabs.

Advertisement

The limited-time bundle has received a seemingly positive response from the fans as some are excited to see their beloved console now sharing an appearance with one of the most iconic Nickelodeon cartoon characters. However, a lot have wondered if this is the correct step for Xbox.