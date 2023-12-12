Fans Surprised as Kanye West’s Son Does the Iconic IShowSpeed Dance on Stage

Fans of Kanye West including popular streamers and content creators who recently attended the Kanye West event were surprised when Kanye West’s son, Saint West did the iconic IShowSpeed dance on stage. Some of the bigshots of the streaming industry attended the event in Miami, including Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr, Jack Doherty, Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy, and more.

Kanye West performed some of his biggest hits and latest releases at the concert. Moreover, to everyone’s surprise, Kanye’s daughter, North West got to perform a small rap segment with her father on stage. Other than North, the music artist got his son, Saint West up on stage as well 0while prepping for one of his performances. However, Saint found a unique way to entertain the audience.

He started by performing different Fortnite dances on stage upon request for the popular gaming Kick streamers attending the event. Shortly after, he was also seen performing the viral IShowSpeed dance not once but twice leading the crowd to go berserk.

The online community was surprised by the special performance by Saint West. They called it iconic and claimed Saint was ready to become a future star. People also mentioned how kids nowadays are into watching streams and that IShowSpeed is a big influence on children. Likewise, commenters stated Speed should be proud of himself that Saint West was a fan of his or at least his dance.

IShowSpeed is a bigger influence on kids than he realizes

Whether it be live streamers, YouTubers, or social media influencers, they tend to have a huge influence on people of all ages around the world. However, some people ignore the facts and proceed with their way of doing things. Some personalities like MrBeast and a few more understand how people, especially children, teens, and young adults get attracted to their way of leading life and make sure to set themselves up as a role model.

IShowSpeed is one of the most celebrated live streamers and YouTubers worldwide. The streamer has more than 22 million subscribers on YouTube and millions more on all his social media pages most of whom are kids, teens, or at most young adults. Speed got to know about his influence on people and children when he visited several countries around the world, specifically during his tour to India and Scotland. The streaming sensation got to see thousands of people mobbing him everywhere he went with every person including kids knowing his name and what he does.

Most important of all, Speed’s influence on kids was proven again with Kanye West’s son, Saint West doing the iconic IShowSpeed dance. Even though Speed sometimes behaves eccentrically which can influence children, his acts of generosity and love show he has his heart in the right place, and a number of his fans have admitted that they have made the right person famous.