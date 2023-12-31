How to Get Iron Bar in Lego Fortnite?

As you progress in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll find yourself needing rarer materials like Iron Bar to create better tools. Various materials are spread across the game map and some of them require processing to derive alternate products. Similarly, some resources are also region-specific which is why one is rarer than the other.

Iron Bar is one of the most used materials in late game and is rated to be Epic in terms of rarity. However, the rarity is a result of it being available in Frostlands Caves only, which can be traversed with the help of high-level tools and utility for survival. Additionally, these can be found in abundance in this region, which again makes it not so rare later in the late game.

If you’re having difficulting looking for this material in the late game, you’ve arrived at the right place. We have handcrafted this guide to help you find this resource in the wild and process it to create the rare metal.

What is Iron & Iron Bar in Lego Fortnite and what are its uses?

Iron Bar is a crafting resource in LEGO Fortnite which is mostly needed in late-game progression as the base resource can be found in Frostlands. This is a processed material so you need to gather Iron ore from Frostland Caves, which looks silvery in color.

Since this is a rare resource, you’ll require an Epic Pickaxe, or else you won’t be able to acquire the material. An Epic Pickaxe can only be created using an Epic Crafting Bench. If all these things sound too complex, we have provided a detailed simplified guide below.

A detailed guide on how to make Iron Bar in Lego Fortnite

Before venturing to Frostland Caves, you’ll need to have an Epic Pickaxe, because other tools won’t be effective. To create this item you’ll require 8x Obsidian Slab and 5x Frostpine Rod . (Obsidian can be found in Dry Valley caves and be harvested using an Uncommon Pickaxe, then processed in Stone Breaker. To get Frostpine Rod, you need to gather Frostpine from Frostlands and then process them in Lumber Mill.)

Look for Frostland Caves and look at walls or roofs when entering the place. There you’ll find silver-colored rocks and break them using a Rare Pickaxe to get Iron ore. (Note: Try to carry Spicy Burger when traveling deep into the cave.)

Next, you need to look for Brightcores. These items can be found in Lava caves and be gathered by using Uncommon or better Pickaxes. (Each Iron Bar needs 2x Brightcore for smelting).

Head back to your base and put 1x Iron and 2x Brighcore in Metal Smelter (check the dedicated guide if you don’t have it). After taking some time, you’ll get the required material in your inventory.

That is all you need to learn about gathering Iron Bar in Lego Fortnite in late-game. If you wish to learn more about other resources, you can check our hub here. There you can find out everything about different items in the game and how to gather them.