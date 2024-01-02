How to Get Malachite Slab in LEGO Fortnite?

You’ll come across various materials in LEGO Fortnite that allow you to create powerful charms and Malachite Slabs are one of them. However, most materials in LEGO Fortnite can be found in specific biomes which in turn affects their rarity. Hence, finding such resources can be difficult for first-timers. Additionally, you’ll also require a Stone Breaker for Malachite (you can check our guide for reference if you don’t have one).

Advertisement

Now, the Malachite Slab is a rare item and can be acquired during late-game progression. It is almost impossible to get it early in LEGO Fortnite, and we recommend progressing the game a bit to make the procedure easier.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LEGOFortnite/status/1741613993574248797?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

If you’re trying to acquire this item in LEGO Fortnite and need some assistance, you’ve arrived at the right place. In this guide, we will tell you everything about the item you’re trying to find and how to get it. With all of that said, let us dive into the guide without further ado.

What is a Malachite Slab in LEGO Fortnite and what are its uses?

Malachite Slab is a processed material in LEGO Fortnite that can be used to create charms like Cool-Headed (heat resistance) and Charm of Resilience (improves your fighting potential). To get this item you need to find Malachite which is mostly found in Frostlands so you need to keep your eyes open. Since the Frostlands are cold, we suggest you take heat resistance boosters like Inner Fire Charm and Spicy Burger to improve your survivability.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LEGOFortnite/status/1740809979836178485?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, going to the place itself won’t cut it as you’re required to have an Epic Pickaxe and Stone Breaker. If you don’t have either of these two requirements, you cannot get Malachite Slabs. Don’t worry we will cover how to get these items and process the material in a step-by-step manner for your ease.

A detailed guide on how to make a Malachite Slab in LEGO Fortnite

First off you must have an Epic Pickaxe to extract Malachite, other tools won’t cut it so get it beforehand using an Epic Crafting Bench (you can refer to our upgrade guide if you don’t have one). To make Epic Pickaxe you’ll need 5x Frostpine Rod and 5x Obsidian Slab . (To get Frostpine Rods, simply cut down Frostpines and process them in a Lumber Mill. To acquire Obsidian Slab, go to Dry Valley Caves extract Obsidian, and process using a Stone Breaker)

Usually, Malachite is found at higher elevation places in Frostlands so you might need to gain some elevation for that. If you see green pillar-like rocks, use your Epic Pickaxe and break it to get Malachite.

Next, go back to your base and process the newly acquired item using a Stone Breaker to get a Malachite Slab.

With that, we conclude our guide on how to acquire Malachite Slabs in LEGO Fornite. If you found this guide helpful and wish to learn more about other resources, you can refer to our all-in-one hub. You can even bookmark it to use it as a reference for future guides or other materials you wish to get.