GTA 6 is slated for a 2025 release with big pop-culture names like Shrek, Batman and more

GTA 6 has finally been announced and is set to release in 2025 alongside other pop-culture giants like Avatar 3, Fantastic Four, The Batman 2, and more. This is exciting for people who await the arrival of these titles due to their popularity among the masses.

In the gaming world, GTA 6 holds a reputation for being one of the most anticipated titles for over a decade. Likewise, with the recent reveal, Rockstar gained a lot of traction despite taking a different route after the leak. This made the action RPG’s cultural significance quite apparent.



While GTA 6 is now scheduled for 2025, some even talked about The Elder Scroll 6 as well and how Bethesda is working on that title after Starfield. The title has been in development for a long time, and Bethesda is known for its worldbuilding abilities, which will make TES 6 a worthy competitor for GTA 6. However, these titles have a massive fanbase and it would be tough to choose one over the other.

GTA 6 scaling industrial heights with other releases in 2025

Interestingly, the popularity of the GTA 6 is simply outshining other awaited titles, which is rare to see. In fact, people who do not play video games as such have also compared the titles with other significant names in the pop-culture universe.



The reason behind such frenzy about GTA 6 is the waiting period as Rockstar kept it a secret for a long time. The previous iteration was released in 2013 and fans have been waiting to hear for a new title for well over a decade. However, fans will have to wait longer as the title still needs a few more months in the oven before it is ready.



Old school and new generation gamers are well versed with the Grand Theft Auto franchise and love to play them for their gameplay and story. Since most have already finished GTA V, many have been looking forward to trying out GTA 6 for a new setting and world. Moreover, with GTA 6, the title will also be returning to Vice City, which is nostalgic for many.

Shrek 5 is also rumored to release in 2025 and has been teased at the ending of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Many have been waiting for that movie too, as the last part was released in 2010. Both Shrek 5 and GTA 6 are highly anticipated among fans and remain on the top of the list in 2025.

It is also said that 2025 will feature a Minecraft live-action movie, which would be exciting to observe. As a matter of fact, fans joked about sleeping till 2025 as the wait is unbearable for them. However, if that were indeed possible, netizens myself included would do the same.