GTA Online Podium Vehicle for January 26, 2023 is the Ocelot Pariah

GTA Online is nearing the second phase of the Los Santos Drug Wars and Rockstar is hosting some great bonuses in the meantime. This week, the Ocelot Pariah sits atop the Podium at the casino. Once the fastest (non-rocket-powered) vehicle in the game, the Pariah is still one of the best cars players can own. The rear-wheel-drive car is available for free this week if players are lucky enough to grab it.

Why the Ocelot Pariah is one of the best cars in GTA Online

Podium – Pariah Prize Ride – Winky (Top 1 in Street Races, 3 days in row) Luxury Showcase – Issi Rally, Deveste Eight Simeon Showroom – Zentorno, Schlagen GT, Vamos, Deviant, Impaler#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/q7t2uzkKE5 — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) January 26, 2023

Since the Pariah is a podium car, all players need is luck to get it for free. Each players gets one spin every 24 real-world hours at the wheel present in the Diamond Casino. Those lucky enough to land on the Podium Vehicle get it delivered to their garage for free. The Ocelot Pariah is an absolute must-have regardless of whether players win it for free or not. Coming in at just

$1,420,000, the Pariah is one of the cheapest cars in the game.

Defying its price tag, the Pariah is an absolute performance monster. When fully upgraded, the Pariah reaches a top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h). Designed after the Aston Martin V12 Zagato and Ferrari 812 Superfast, the Pariah is a stunning car when customized right. From oversized wings to subtle side skirts, the Pariah has it all. The only potential drawback to this car in GTA Online is that it is rear-wheel drive. This means that players will have to tackle a little bit of wheelspin and launch, and that it doesn’t stay super planted in corners.

However, once players learn how to tame the beast, the Pariah is an absolute must-have.

