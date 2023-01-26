FaZe take down OG at the CS:GO BLAST Spring Groups to qualify for Spring Final

The CS:GO BLAST Spring Groups are nearing their conclusion and some banger games are in store. The Group B final of FaZe vs. OG was a brilliant game filled with ups, downs and even a ninja defuse. Stand-in es3tag proved his mettle by putting together two brilliant maps alongside broky. The rifle-AWP duo managed to almost singlehandedly carry FaZe Clan across the finish line and into the Spring Finals.

OG drop to knockout stage at the CS:GO BLAST Spring Groups

A strong performance by FaZe. They did not just secure a W. They also secured a spot at Spring Final 🏆#BLASTPremier pic.twitter.com/g7jmshTElm — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) January 26, 2023

Map summary:

Mirage (FaZe Clan’s pick): 16-14 to FaZe

(FaZe Clan’s pick): 16-14 to FaZe Ancient (OG’s pick): 16-6 to FaZe

(OG’s pick): 16-6 to FaZe Overpass (Decider): Not required, series decided 2-0

Kicking things off on Mirage, FaZe got off to a 3-0 start, instantly putting OG on the back foot. The international squad managed to bounce back, clawing a couple of rounds back. However, the FaZe offense was too strong, closing the half out 9-6 in their favor. Moving to the T side, a 1v4 clutch from Degster managed to put OG in the driver’s seat. However, OG fumbled the bag and dropped the following rounds. FaZe Clan won the map narrowly with a 16-14 scoreline.



Moving to Ancient, OG got off to a strong start, going up 4-0 instantly. Despite their best efforts, a resurgent FaZe flipped the script and won every remaining round in the half. This was largely thanks to es3tag’s brilliant Ninja Defuse that robbed a round from under OG’s nose. Seemingly unable to recover from this, OG crumbled and ended the game with a paltry 16-6 scoreline. With this loss, OG drops to the elimination rounds while FaZe proceeds to the BLAST Spring Finals.

