GTA Online Weekly Update March 17, 2023: Last Dose update now out

Danyal Arabi
|Published 17/03/2023

This week, GTA Online has added a bunch of content for players to enjoy. The Last Dose is the explosive conclusion to the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, bringing characters new and old. Dr. Isiah Friedlander, Michael’s therapist from Story Mode, makes a return in this DLC. Additionally, a new set of bonuses of bonuses have arrived for players alongside new discounts. Here’s everything new.

What’s new in GTA Online this week?

New vehicles – Willard Eudora ($1,250,000) and Ocelot Virtue ($2,980,000 or $2,235,000 at trade price)

Podium Vehicle – Infernus Classic

Prize Ride – Coil Brawler

Prize Ride Challenge – Place top 3 in Pursuit Races for 3 days in a row

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Tyrant
  • X80 Proto

Deluxe Motorsports Showroom

  • Willard Eudora (Muscle)
  • Invetero Coquette D10 (Sports)
  • Pegassi Toros (SUVs)
  • Vapid Bullet (Super)
  • Hijak Ruston (Sports, 50% off)
Discounts

50% Off

  • Ruston ($215,000)
  • Beater Dukes ($189,000)
  • Sea Sparrow ($907,500)

30% off

  • Body Armor
  • All Ammo (+Mk II Ammo)
  • Brickade 6×6 ($1,015,000)
  • Acid Lab Install Equipment

25% Off

  • Weaponized Tampa ($1,581,038 – $1,188,750)
  • Taipan ($1,485,000)
  • Tyrant ($1,886,250)
  • Miljet ($1,275,000)

Bonuses

1.5x GTA$ & RP

  • Fooligan jobs

2x GTA$ & RP

  • Sumo (remix)

3x GTA$ & RP

  • Overtime rumble

2x supplies on Acid Lab restocks

1.5X Acid Production Speed

This week, two new cars have been added to GTA Online in the form of the Willard Eudora and the Ocelot Virtue. The Eudora is a limited-timed car that will no longer be available to purchase after March 29, 2023.

The Ocelot Virtue is an eye-wateringly expensive super car that will set players back by nearly 3 million dollars. However, unlike the Eudora, it isn’t a limited-time car and will be available for purchase permanently.

