LMGs get a lot of flack in MWIII for being not as useful or meta as ARs or SMGs. However, for players who have a passive-aggressive playstyle and those who prefer keeping a distance from their enemies, LMGs are a good weapon class. Among the best LMGs in the game, we have the TAQ Eradicator. As the name suggests, it can be lethal in longer ranges. This piece will look at the best TAQ Eradicator loadout in MW3 along with perks, equipment, and more.

The Best TAQ Eradicator Loadout in MW3

How to Unlock the TAQ Eradicator

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Best TAQ Eradicator Loadout in MW3

The TAQ Eradicator is a unique weapon. It fires its first shots relatively quicker than the rest of the bullets in the mag. This boosts the TTK by a lot if you tend to be accurate for the first 6 to 10 bullets. This makes it a lethal weapon in medium to long ranges. However, that initial burst of fire rate can send your shots haywire.

Accuracy is a big concern for this weapon. That is why, we recommend that you burst fire when using it so that you can hit shots on target. The lethality of the weapon will improve further if you have a skilled trigger finger. That being said, let us take a look at how you can unlock this weapon and then build a proper loadout for it.

How to Unlock the TAQ Eradicator

To unlock the TAQ Eradicator in MWIII, you must complete any 5 weekly challenges laid out in Week 4. If you are a Warzone-only player, you will need to complete Armory Challenges to unlock the weapon. It might be difficult for most so we recommend playing with friends to ease the process.

Attachment Breakdown

Once you unlock the weapon, you will need to grind with it to unlock proper attachments for this weapon. Let us see which ones are the best for this LMG.

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

The gun lacks a lot of control and is majorly strong enough to take out enemies in the initial firing stage of the weapon. However, we need to ensure that it’s balanced all around and not just powerful to kill quickly. That is why, we are building it up for speed and control since it has inherent power.

Firstly, we will start with the 45 Round Mag since it reduces the weight of the weapon. It will give us increased speed and allow us to ADS quicker. The 45 rounds are going to be enough to take out multiple enemies if you are accurate with your shots.

The FSS Combat Grip is going to help you out a ton with the recoil control of the weapon. This attachment will allow you to hit your targets over longer ranges. Follow that up with the FSS OLE V Laser which will better the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon. It also gives some stability to the weapon.

With the Shadowstrike Suppressor, you will be undetectable by the radar but if you do not care about that, you can go with any other muzzle of your choice. Finally, equip the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel for more stability and accuracy. It provides hip-fire accuracy, recoil stabilization, and aiming idle stability.

Secondary

For the Secondary weapon, it is ideal to equip a close-range beast like an SMG but in this case, we will go with a Renetti pistol. With some attachments, you can turn the Renetti into a pretty reliable close-range weapon. The ideal build for the weapon would include extended magazines and attachments that boost its strengths. Take a look below.

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Akimbo Renetti

Akimbo Renetti Trigger Action: Bruen Express

Bruen Express Barrel: MK2 Renetti Long Barrel

MK2 Renetti Long Barrel Laser: XTEN Sidearm-L400

Akimbo Renetti pistols are going to be lethal in close ranges. However, you cannot ADS with them which is the only downside. However, they are going to destroy enemies in extremely close ranges which is what we want from a weapon of this caliber, Alternatively, you can switch the Rear Grip for a Jak Ferocity Aftermarket Parts/Conversion Kit if you want an SMG-like gun.

Perks and Equipment

Now, for the perks and equipment, we need a survivability-based build. Let us take a look at what would be the ideal one for this weapon.

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Commando Gloves

: Commando Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear : Ghost T/V Camo

: Ghost T/V Camo Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Stim

: Stim Field Upgrade: Munitions Box/ Portable Radar

We start with an Infantry Vest which is going to increase the Tac Sprint Duration allowing you to get away from enemies or towards them in a hurry. It also reduces the cooldown of the Tac Sprint. The Commando Gloves are great for reloading on the move. The Covert Sneakers eliminate the footstep sounds which will help when you are deep within the enemy ranks.

Ghost is one of the best survivability perks since it lets you disappear off the radar when a UAV is above. Since it is quite easy to get a UAV in multiplayer, players will constantly be spamming UAVs. For the lethal, we recommend a Breacher Drone because of its power and a Stim is a good tactical that will boost your survivability.

For the Field Upgrade, we recommend a Munitions Box or a Portable Radar depending on your preference.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout has everything you need for survivability. It has a medium to long-range weapon with proper accuracy, a good close-range weapon that is fast and reliable, and a perk setup that lets you stay alive as long as possible on the map. All of these elements combined form a loadout that can also be used in Warzone.

All you have to do is switch the perks around. Maybe equip Overkill to give yourself an SMG to use instead of a Renetti.