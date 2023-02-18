How to summon broom in Hogwarts Legacy? Step by step guide to equip a broom

Flying the broomstick is a part of every wizard’s curriculum when they study at Hogwarts. The world created by Avalanche Software has a lot of traveling and adventures whose starting point is the class where children learn how to summon a broom in Hogwarts Legacy. Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you equip the broom easily for those side quests.

How to summon broom in Hogwarts Legacy and use it

Brooms can be summoned at any time and will come to your calling. However, the commands could be different based on the platform you’re playing the game on. Here is how you do it for various platforms:

On PC

Hold Tab and press 3.

On PlayStation

Press and hold L1 and press Circle.

On Xbox

Press and hold LB and press B.

The vast area around the grounds of Hogwarts is for everyone to explore. The majority of side quests in the game also need you to go outside the school grounds and complete them. This is where the broom comes in handy.

Not only does it help save time, but it also helps players get an unseen, birds-eye view of the magical world. One of the most iconic moments from the Harry Potter franchise was the houses competing in Quidditch. While Quidditch might not be in the game, the broom experience cannot be missed.

Summoning a broom comes with a few exceptions. The broom cannot be summoned or equipped inside the Hogwarts castle, nor can it be used when visiting Hogsmeade.

How to learn to fly a broom?

All the lessons surrounding flying, summoning, and equipping the broom will be taught by Madam Kogawa in Hogwarts. There’s a quest linked to it, and players have to complete that, as well. Players will have to buy themselves a broom by going to Hogsmeade and buying the broom from Spintwitches Sporting Needs for 600 credits.

