Hogwarts Legacy minimum requirements: Early access begins today

Hogwarts Legacy is currently out of users who ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition. Available three days before the full release on February 10, 2023, users have already begun benchmarking the title on PC. For those unsure if their rigs can handle the open-world RPG, here are all the PC system requirements and performance targets.

What specifications do you need to run Hogwarts Legacy on PC?

Hogwarts Legacy on PC has four separate performance targets and system requirements. From 720p at 30 FPS to 4k at 60 fps, here’s what hardware PC users will need to run Hogwarts Legacy:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Version 12 Storage: 85 GB available space

85 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD (Preferred), HDD (Supported), 720p/30 fps, Low Quality Settings

Recommended: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Version 12 Storage: 85 GB available space

85 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD, 1080p/60 fps, High Quality Settings Ultra: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Version 12 Storage: 85 GB available space

85 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD, 1440p/60 fps, Ultra Quality Settings Ultra 4k: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Version 12 Storage: 85 GB available space

85 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD, 2160p/60 fps, Ultra Quality Settings

