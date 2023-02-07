Hogwarts Legacy minimum requirements: Early access begins today
Danyal Arabi
|Published 07/02/2023
Hogwarts Legacy is currently out of users who ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition. Available three days before the full release on February 10, 2023, users have already begun benchmarking the title on PC. For those unsure if their rigs can handle the open-world RPG, here are all the PC system requirements and performance targets.
What specifications do you need to run Hogwarts Legacy on PC?
Hogwarts Legacy on PC has four separate performance targets and system requirements. From 720p at 30 FPS to 4k at 60 fps, here’s what hardware PC users will need to run Hogwarts Legacy:
Minimum:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3 Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2 Ghz)
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 85 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD (Preferred), HDD (Supported), 720p/30 fps, Low Quality Settings
Recommended:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 (3.2 Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 Ghz)
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or INTEL Arc A770
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 85 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD, 1080p/60 fps, High Quality Settings
Ultra:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700k (3.8 Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800 (3.8 Ghz)
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 85 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD, 1440p/60 fps, Ultra Quality Settings
Ultra 4k:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700k (3.8 Ghz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800 (3.8 Ghz)
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 3090 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 85 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD, 2160p/60 fps, Ultra Quality Settings
