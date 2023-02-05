Steel Valorant Settings (2023): Crosshair, Configuration, Keybinds and Sensitivity!

Joshua “Steel” Nissan is a former 100T member who plays for DSG Valorant. He is primarily a controller player for teams.

Steel is one of the most experienced players in the competitive scene. He was the pioneer for 100T and paved the way for controller players to lead the stage. He has not competed for a while, but with his return to pro-Valorant, he has looked better than ever. Even though it’s newly formed, his team DSG gave The Guard a relatively tough time in the first match. The team still has a long way to go, but with Steel in it, it’s bound to get better.

Today we will be looking at his Valorant settings and seeing what makes him one of the best veterans in NA.

Also Read: Warzone 2: The New RPK Killer Sakin MG Loadout by Warzone 2 Guru is the One Loadout you Need!

Steel Valorant Settings

Mouse Sensitivity and Settings

DPI: 800

800 eDPI : 360

: 360 Sensitivity : 0.45

: 0.45 Zoom Sensitivity : 1

: 1 Hz : 1000

: 1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Color : Yellow

: Yellow Center Dot: Off

Off Outlines : Off

: Off Show Inner Lines : On 1/3/2/2

: On 1/3/2/2 Movement Error and Firing Error : Off

: Off Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error and Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space Bar

: Space Bar Use Object : F

: F Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Spike : 4

: 4 Ability 1 : T

: T Ability 2: F

F Ability 3 : C

: C Ability Ultimate: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Keep Player Centered : Off

: Off Fixed Orientation : Based On Side

: Based On Side Minimap Size : 1.1

: 1.1 Minimap Zoom: 0

Video Settings

Resolution : 1920×1080

: 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Multithreaded Rendering : On

: On Material, Texture, and Detail : Med

: Med UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette : On

: On VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : MSAA 2x

: MSAA 2x Anisotropic Filtering : 2x

: 2x Improve Clarity : Off

: Off Experimental Sharpening : Unknown

: Unknown Bloom, Distortion, and Cast Shadows: Off

These are all the Valorant settings for Steel. He will compete for Disguised Toast’s team for the upcoming Valorant Challengers NA Circuit, which has started. Although the team was not up to the start they wanted, they are not out of the game yet. The tournament will last a month through the Lock//In events in Sao Paulo.

Also Read: How To Obtain and Use Channeling Minecraft Enchantment