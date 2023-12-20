Players have the full freedom to create numerous mechanisms using a Balloon in Lego Fortnite. The item is not just a decorative item but can also lift various objects. Since objects in this world are made out of plastic, Balloons are powerful enough to lift them to the skies.

Advertisement

In survival genre games, players have to find various materials to build things in the world. Logo Fortnite follows the same principle of scrounging for resources. For beginners, finding materials for a Balloon is hard as it uses many processed materials.

A balloon is important for building flying machines and mono rails, which make it popular in Epic’s survival game. So, if you wish to build similar kinds of mechanisms, you have taken the correct first step. We have put together this guide to help you on your journey to make a Balloon in Lego Fortnite.

Advertisement

What is Balloon in Lego Fortnite and what are its uses?

A balloon in Lego Fortnite is an interactable object that can be used on Dynamic Foundations to make it fly. Incidentally, there are two kinds of balloons in Lego Fortnite, one large and another small. Likewise, both these types have different lifting potentials, and be used according to the requirements of a build.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LEGOFortnite/status/1735706519885275640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Keep in mind that the crafting materials needed for a ballon are quite hard to come by. Be careful not to destroy them as you won’t get the materials back, like other building objects. With the warning provided, here’s how you can make this interactable item in the survival game.

A detailed guide on how to make a Balloon in Lego Fortnite

Crafting a Balloon in Lego Fortnite requires Silk Fabric, a Torch, and a Cord. Some of the resources required for these items can be found in the mid-game which demands heavy processing. Here’s how you can get each of the mandatory materials:

Silk Fabric:

Advertisement

For this, you need Silk, which can be acquired from a Spider in the game. These critters are commonly found in caves or at night . Eliminate them to get Silk , which needs to be transformed into Threads . To do that, use the Spinning Wheel , if you don’t have it check our guide by clicking here . ( 1x Silk gives 1x Silk Thread )

Next, you need a Loom to turn the Threads into fabric. To build a Loom, you require 19x Flexwood, 8x Flexwood Rod, and 6x Sand Claw . Flexwood can be acquired from cactuses in Dry Valley and be processed in rods by using Lumber Mill (We have a dedicated guide on this for you). To find Sand Claws , go near beach areas to find Sand Rollers and eliminate them using a weapon.

Interact with the Loom and put the 5x Slik Thread to get 1x Silk Fabric .

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LEGOFortnite/status/1734634685559353456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Torch: To build a Torch in Lego Fortnite, you will require a Crafting Bench (check our guide if you don’t have it). The craft recipe states the requirement of 3x Wood and 5x Vines. Wood can be found commonly around the world by cutting trees or picking branches. To get Vines, simply destroy or harvest plants in the world to acquire them. After getting the items, interact with the Crafting Bench to create three torches.

Cord: Making a cord is easy, for this, you require 5x Vines and a Spinning Wheel to process it.

To make a Balloon, open the build menu to place them in the world. Remember, this item doesn’t work on normal blocks, and only functions on Dynamic Foundations. Here are the crafting recipes for the item:

Small Balloon: 1x Silk Fabric, 1x Torch, and 1x Cord.

Large Balloon: 2x Silk Fabric, 1x Torch, and 1x Cord.

That concludes our guide on how to craft a Balloon in Lego Fortnite. During your journey, you’ll come across many more items that can ease your survival in the game. We suggest you learn how to make a car next.