LEGO Fortnite: How to get Marble?

Ripan Majumdar
|Published December 15, 2023

LEGO Fortnite Marble

LEGO Fortnite is a newly added Fortnite mode by Epic Games, which added a survival adventure element to this well-known battle royale title. This new sandboxing gameplay encourages fans to express their creativity to survive in this new mode’s wilderness.

Players would have to do a lot of crafting in this mode. However, it would necessitate a wide range of resources. One of the major problems that players will have when they first enter LEGO Fortnite would be to harvest those resources. They must know what are the important resources they must collect and where to find them.

Marble is one of the most important resources available in this mode. It can be used to make a Stone Breaker, which can then be used to make Marble Slabs. These slabs are essential for leveling up their village. So, here is the guide to obtaining this in-game item.

How to get Marble in LEGO Fortnite?

Now that we understand the significance of Marble and its uses, the question is how fans can obtain this valuable in-game resource. So, follow the below steps to get their hands on it.

  • First, the players must craft an Uncommon Pickaxe using three Knotroot Rods and three Bones. After all, they would need it to mine this resource.
LEGO Fortnite Uncommon Pickaxe
Uncommon Pickaxe in LEGO Fortnite. (Image by Epic Games)
  • They should then visit a grassland biome, as the grassland caves can only be found here. These caves are the only ones where Marble can be found.
Grassland Caves in LEGO Fortnite
Grassland Caves in LEGO Fortnite. (Image from Epic Games)
  • Finally, players must mine white rocks sticking out of the cave walls with their Uncommon Pickaxe to obtain Marble.
Marble sticking out of cave's wall in LEGO Fortnite
Marble sticking out of the cave’s wall in LEGO Fortnite. (Image from Epic Games)

That’s all players need to know about obtaining Marble for crafting in this newly released survival adventure mode of Fortnite.

