Lego Fortnite allows players to weave thread or cord using a Spinning Wheel. Across various cultures, the machinery has been used to create threads and the same has been implemented in the survival game. This utility can be used to gather various resources that can be utilized for building things.

Machinery of various sorts have been added to the game to accomplish various tasks. For instance, the Lumber Mill is used for wood products, Stone Breaker for making slabs, and so on. The survival game also provides options to automate processes with the involvement of NPCs. In this way, players can be efficient in the game without assigning themselves to tedious tasks like these.

While progressing through the game, you’ll find yourself in need of thread-based resources. This is where the Spinning Wheel comes in. Well, this article will tell you everything you need to know about the Spinning Wheel and how to build it.



What is a Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite and what are its uses?

Spinning Wheeling is a machine that has a wheel that rotates to weave small strings into durable threads. The machine looks similar to the Charkha used by Mahatma Gandhi. The same design ideology is used to recreate the utility in the game.

Building this machine is simple and it is even available for players who are just starting their journey. We advise you to keep this under a roof as it might get broken during rain. Also, you don’t have to upgrade it later on like the Crafting Bench, so the required materials are enough. With all that said, let us continue with building the item in the survival game.

A detailed guide on how to build a Spinning Wheel in Lego Fortnite

The Spinning Wheel can be crafted with items that are available in the early game. You need 8x Planks , 5x Wooden Rods , 5x Wood , and 5x Wolf Claws . Three of these resources require wood, so place them in the Lumber Mill and get your required items. To get Wolf Claws, find and defeat a Wolf in the Grasslands .

Press ‘Q’ on PC, ‘Circle Button’ on PlayStation, and ‘B’ on Xbox to open the build menu. In the build menu, look for Spinning Wheel under the utility sub-menu. Select it and place it in a place of your liking. After that, you can interact with to use the workstation.

What can you make using a Spinning Wheel?

As mentioned before, the Spinning Wheel can be used for creating a variety of threads and cords. The materials to be used in this come from various sources and yield different by-products. Here is a list of things you can gather by using this workbench.

Cord (Put 5x Vines)

Drawstring (Put 5x Cord)

Slik Thread (1x Silk)

Wool Thread (1x Wool)

Heavy Wool Thread (1x Heavy Wool)

We end this guide by learning everything about the Spinning Wheel and its functions. However, throughout your journey, you might require cooking skills, crafting explosives, and a way to fight cold temperatures, so be prepared for those. You can also try building a car yourself in the game as it lets you travel to places fast without losing energy.