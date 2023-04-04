How To Hit Home Run In MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 has just been released, and with it, many players are coming to grips with the mechanics. One of the most satisfying things while playing the game is hitting a home run. This guide will tell players how to hit a home run in MLB The Show 23.

This guide will also help players get a bit of control over their character, the stars they opt for, and how to customize them.

How to hit a home run in MLB The Show 23: Step-by-step guide

To hit the perfect home run, players will have to make changes to their settings. Given below are the recommended settings alongside other methods that will help players hit a home run and gain better control over their character in the game.

Change difficulty settings

Correct use of Zone Hitting

Choice of Batting Stance

Knowing the best Reticles

Timing on the swing

Having the right gear

Upgrading Skills and Perks

Examining pitches

Change difficulty settings

Players can change the difficulty settings of the opponent, which will give them a substantial advantage over their rivals. Players can change the difficulty sliders in the game and hit their desired home runs.

However, the catch is that players will get lesser experience points for making the game less difficult.

Correct use of Zone Hitting

One of the best ways to assure a home run is to correctly use the Zone Hitting feature of MLB The Show 23. This means that players will have to adjust the swing of the bat in such a way that it will provide enough strength to their hit.

Since this can be a tricky one, players are suggested to use it with caution. It is best utilized by players who have been playing The Show for a while.

Choice of Batting Stance

The way the batter is standing impacts how the shot is going to go off the bat. Changing the batting stance and getting the correct swing on the hit ensures a powerful hit.

Knowing the best Reticles

When hitting the ball, the players see three zones: Power, Regular, and Contact. Each of them indicates the kind of hit that the players are going for. It is best to choose the topmost reticle, which is powered when taking the shot.

However, players will have to read the ball and then make the decision at the last second when choosing the swing.

#MLBTheShow 23 now available!

Timing on the swing

Players have to time their swing according to the ball that’s coming their way. It could be an inward ball or an outward swinging ball. Players have to be careful of the foul ball.

Having said that, players should avoid trying to hit the center ball for a home run. They are the toughest ones to hit for the home run.

Having the right gear

Players have to keep an eye out for contact and power cards. Along with that, players need to have the right gear for the ultimate play.

If players want to unlock the gear faster, they can spend money to do so, or extended play sessions will ensure that players will eventually get the gears.

Upgrading Skills and Perks

Players should upgrade their skills to the max as soon as possible. This helps players make their build stronger.

If players want to upgrade the skills and perks within the first season, they just have to turn down their difficulty and then stock up on achievements.

Examining pitches

Players have to keep a lookout for the kind of pitches they can get. Using the R2/RT buttons on console controllers will help players gauge the pitches. Keeping a tab on the pitch will help players understand the pitcher’s ball trajectory, and make a better decision when taking the swing.

MLB The Show 23 was released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on March 28, 2023.